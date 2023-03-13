Child and Family Study Center, 2022, 2.jpg

UW-Stout’s Child and Family Study Center helps train future teachers, counselors and dietitians to build Wisconsin’s child care workforce and support families. This year, 63 children of university students, faculty, staff and community members are participating in CFSC programming.

 UW-Stout contributed photo

MENOMONIE — Families from around Wisconsin are facing significant shortages of quality child care programs, a UW-Stout news release stated on Monday, caused in large part by a shortage of licensed early childhood staff.

To combat the issue, the university said it is committed to building up the state’s child care workforce through its Child and Family Study Center, School of Education programs and collaborative programs within Heritage Hall and around campus.

