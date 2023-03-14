STEPS camp, 2.JPG

STEAM camp students design components in an engineering lab. UW-Stout’s summer programming for middle and high school students is slated to return this June and July.

 UW-Stout contributed photo

MENOMONIE — Middle and high school students can discover exciting career paths in science, technology, engineering, art and design, and improve their athletic skills this summer at UW-Stout.

Led by Stout faculty and staff, the university will offer a variety of summer camps, including Summer STEAM, Junior STEAM and a new STEM-X camp, as well as several sports and recreation camps, the university stated in a news release.

