MENOMONIE — The Bowman Hall bells that regularly ring out on the UW-Stout campus in Menomonie will be silenced for several months so the bell tower can undergo renovation work.
The bells may be silent until October, depending on the weather, while the project contractor works on the tower itself, said Doug Mell, UW-Stout executive director of communications, in an email to students, faculty and staff.
The bells may stop ringing again in spring 2020 if weather delays the renovation project, Mell said.
The five bells in the tower were installed in 1997, replacing the bell that was installed when Bowman Hall was built in 1897, according to the campus’ official history book, “An Idea Comes of Age: UW-Stout, 1891-2016” by assistant communications director Jerry Poling.
The bells ring every quarter hour, with the main bell marking each hour with a D note.
Bowman Hall and the bell tower are undergoing an $8.95 million renovation project that began in the spring of 2018, according to a report from UW-Stout’s Office of University Communications. Bowman is the university’s second-oldest building.
The bells have pealed on special occasions, including on Jan. 11, 2019, to celebrate missing Barron teen Jayme Closs’ escape and discovery. The bells also rang “when UW-Stout won the Baldrige National Quality Award, on Charles W. Sorensen’s last day on campus as chancellor and Jan. 5, 2016, at 1:25 p.m. when UW-Stout celebrated its 125th birthday,” according to “An Idea Comes of Age.”