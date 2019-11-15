MENOMONIE — The UW-Stout Faculty Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the composition of the search and screen committee for the next UW System president.
The search committee, announced Nov. 1, consists of five regents, one former regent, two chancellors and one provost.
The UW-Stout senate resolution called the lack of faculty, staff and students a "radical departure" from past practice that could leave out valuable perspectives.
"We encourage the regents to add members of faculty, academic staff and university staff, as well as student representatives," Senate Chairwoman Glenda Jones said. "We believe that a bigger committee is more inclusive."