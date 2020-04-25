The UW-Stout Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation will host an online conversation Monday about the COVID-19 pandemic impact on civil liberties.The conversation will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. and will be hosted by Tim Shiell, the MCSII director and professor of philosophy at UW-Stout.
Depending how the upcoming discussion goes, Shiell might have more discussions similar to it going forward over the next few weeks and months. A few days before Monday’s discussion, Shiell spoke with the Leader-Telegram about what civil liberties are, potential concerns about limiting civil liberties and business ethics during COVID-19.
The interview has been edited and condensed.
When you say civil liberties, what exactly does that mean?
It’s a broader category than most people would think. I suppose most people would think of First Amendment issues (like) free speech, free press, freedom of religion. It’s certainly that, but there are a lot of other things in the Bill of Rights that involve civil liberties … The Second Amendment right to bear arms would be a civil liberties issue. Another issue people often don’t think of as civil liberties are property rights … Civil liberties overlap a lot with civil rights, in fact some people don’t make any distinction at all. Many civil rights tie into civil liberty issues. The right to privacy would be another big one.
What was the first action that made you realize civil liberties could potentially be curtailed?
As soon as some of the state orders started coming out and they had restrictions on the numbers of people who could meet at a time, you knew immediately that would affect churches and free exercise … The other one that’s come up along the same lines is the right to protest. Of course there’s been a number of states where people are defying state orders to come and protest at the state capitals, so it’s a very tricky balance. We’ve, in nobody’s living memory, been in a situation where we’ve had strong First Amendment protections and a national emergency of this sort. In legal terms, this is pretty much breaking new ground for people.
Is there a most concerning aspect regarding potential restrictions of civil liberties?
In national emergencies people who support robust civil liberties might agree to some restrictions on those liberties to get through the emergency during war, for example, or this kind of health emergency. But the worry always is the inclination of authorities to do more than they need to do and to extend the restrictions longer than they might need to be.
Are there any similar precedents to look to, maybe even in other countries, anything to compare this to?
It’s so hard to compare our situation to other countries because we have much stronger constitutional protections in the First Amendment than most other countries. It’s kind of a unique situation for us. What seems like it definitely could happen would be that you’d start to see the political orientation of judges show through in some of these decisions. Judges who maybe have a more conservative philosophy currently are siding with free exercise, the right of the congregations to continue to meet. More left-leaning judges might well be the ones sympathetic to the state orders. It’s too early to tell.
Is there a level of government or politicians that have more power regarding civil liberties? It seems like states are pretty powerful in this regard.
All the lawsuits I know of are being filed at the federal courts under the First Amendment. Most of them involve pretty well-funded, what you would call right-wing, right-leaning, freedom of religious-focused law firms or nonprofit organizations. It’s so hard to tell because we don’t have a lot of data that we can use, and of course the level of risk that exists varies from location to location, and the level of protections involved in the state orders varies from state to state. It’s hard to make any general statements because there’s so much variation between the states and between levels of risk.
In Wisconsin, are there actions being taken that concern you or certain things you’re keeping a close eye on?
One of the interesting things that’s happened is in the last week at least two county sheriffs (one in Polk County and one in Racine County) have come out and said they’re not going to enforce Gov. Evers’ orders if they believe it’s a situation that would violate citizens’ civil liberties. I haven’t seen in those reports either sheriff mention specifics, but they have publicly announced their opposition to the order.
It’s basically a brand new thing for people to get used to. In the U.S., freedom is a hugely important thing and people are used to having the ability to kind of do and go wherever they want, more or less, and this is the first time that poses a health risk.
It’s a huge adjustment for everybody, and of course the longer this goes on, the more resistance we’ll see to the restrictions. That’s why were seeing so much more discussion about step-by-step approaches to reopening the economy … A lot of people will willingly try to do what they’re asked to do for a period of time, and then we’ll start to see more resistance.
Are you worried that resistance could turn violent at some point?
There’s always some potential for that. We haven’t seen it in any of the protests that have happened so far. There’s been confrontations between protestors and counter protestors in a case or two but nothing that I’ve heard reported that came close to resulting in violence. … There are a lot of states where I think people are just going to avoid that kind of confrontation.
What types of responsibilities do businesses have toward their employees in this situation? How should they be thinking of keeping people on, laying them off, furloughing them?
That’s a tricky one, and you have to distinguish what legal responsibilities they might have as opposed to what ethical responsibilities we might believe that they have. Given my own ethical orientation, I think, say, what the UW System is doing is preferable to alternatives. Rather than lay people off or eliminate positions, they’re looking to do furloughs. I think that’s not just better in the short-term but much better in the long-term. There are examples in the past of companies who have taken a short-term approach of, “We’ll just lay people off,” and of course it depends on the nature of the business. If you’re the kind of business where you don’t need particular expertise in positions and you have low training costs, it’s easier to take that approach, but it becomes very, very difficult to take that approach if you have high training costs and you need employees with a lot of particular expertise.