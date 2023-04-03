weidner,dean4.jpg

Dean Weidner, founder and owner of Weidner Apartment Homes in Kirkland, Wash., has donated $1,050,000 to UW-Stout’s real estate property management program and $2.5 million total.

 Weidner Apartment Homes

MENOMONIE — UW-Stout has received another major donation to go towards one of its undergraduate programs as well as the Heritage Hall renovation project, which continues to gain private support.

Dean Weidner, who founded and owns Weidner Apartment Homes, a real estate investment and management company based in Kirkland, Wash., has announced a $1,050,000 donation to Stout University Foundation, which includes $500,000 for major scholarships benefiting new and transfer students in the real estate property management program