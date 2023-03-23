MENOMONIE — UW-Stout is gearing up to welcome hundreds of students’ families and supporters next month to celebrate students and the campus for Destination Weekend, a rebranded, reimagined event, formerly called Family Weekend, the university announced on Thursday.
The weekend will feature academic, athletic and community events, including the popular annual Fashion Without Fabric event, a Polytechnic Student Exhibition and the first theater performance on campus in three years.
Destination Weekend will run Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15.
Hitting the runway
Fashion Without Fabric is returning to the runway after last year’s exhibit-style event sold out. According to a university news release, around 280 students in 14 sections of the 3D Design course are working in teams to design fashions for the crowd-favorite runway show.
Students will begin planning and creating their fashions next week, giving them just three weeks to conceptualize and build their outfits before the runway performance, the university stated. This year’s theme is “Inventions and Innovations.”
In accordance with the theme, teams drew a random slip of paper to see which invention from across the centuries they were assigned. Their fashion creations will represent a vast array of items, including pacemakers, motorcycles, guitars, gummy bears, Lego, kites, jet engines, bubble gum, cassette tapes and even Cheese Whiz, according to Cathie Weissman, who helps coordinate the event and secures supplies for the students’ designs.
Students work with all types of media, and each instructor has a different spin on how to teach the concept.
“It’s just one part of their semester — a very large part,” Weissman stated in the news release. “It’s exciting to see what they do and the processes and media they use. The students are taking all the skills they’ve learned in their 2D courses and are incorporating them into 3D concepts in their sculptural outfits.”
The winners of the show will receive $1,000 scholarships from industry partners, alumni and community members of the School of Art and Design.
The show will be held at 7 p.m. on April 15 in the Memorial Student Center Great Hall. Tickets go on sale Monday.
The event will also feature a Low Stimuli Room for individuals wanting to watch the show in a more relaxed, low stimuli atmosphere. A live broadcast feed of the show will be held in the Memorial Student Center Cedar/Maple rooms. Tickets for the Low Stimuli Room will also be available Monday.
Research display
Research posters and class projects from more than 70 students across 20 programs will be on display beginning March 30 through Destination Weekend as part of a Polytechnic Student Exhibition.
Works will be on display in Micheels Atrium, Jarvis Hall Tech Wing hallway and Jarvis Hall main lobby.
According to the university, student projects on display will include LAKES REU research, along with nine posters that were presented at Research in the Rotunda, a recent event highlighting student research at the state Capitol.
Additionally, four interior design projects will line the hallway near the Construction Labs. Packaging projects researching plastic waste and sustainability will be posted near the Plastics Lab.
“The multi building display seeks to draw connections between programs and the types of cross-disciplinary opportunities students and student research teams are able to do in their courses,” Tamara Brantmeier, event coordinator, stated.
Hitting the stage
Theater is coming back to UW-Stout during Destination Weekend. “Be More Chill,” a new sci-fi musical about high school, friendships and bullies, popularity and social outcasts, and what we will do to get what we want, will serve as the first theater production on campus in three years because of the pandemic.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 13-15, as well as 2 p.m., April 15 and 16, in Harvey Hall Theatre.
Tickets are available online at uwstout.universitytickets.com.
Other events scheduled for the weekend are:
Friday, April 14
- Free Climbing: 3-8 p.m., Sports and Fitness Center room 56.
- GLOW Climb: 8-10 p.m., Sports and Fitness Center room 56.
- Blue Devil Productions presents comedian Tommy Ryman: 8 p.m., MSC Great Hall.
Saturday, April 15
- Polytechnic Student Exhibition: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., multi-building exhibition.
- Poker Walk: 10:30 a.m. to noon, beginning in front of McCalmont Hall, 10th Ave. E.
- Men’s baseball vs. UW-Oshkosh: Noon and 3 p.m., Nelson Field.
- Pickleball and yard games: Noon to 3 p.m., Sports and Fitness Center Multipurpose Room.
- Women's lacrosse vs. College of Saint Benedict: 1 p.m., Nelson Field.
- StoutProud Bingo: 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., MSC Terrace.
- Stout Amazing Race: time and location to be announced
- The Neighbors community card writing: time and location to be announced.
All events are open to the public, no registration is required.
Furlong Gallery and Gallery 209 in the Applied Arts Building will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 14, and noon to 4 p.m. on April 15.
Furlong will feature three exhibiting artists: Ger Xiong, textile and fiber; Corrine Teed, printmaking and drawing; and Associate Professor Erik Evensen’s sabbatical work.
The student gallery, Gallery 209, will feature two students’ thesis shows. The Library Art Lab, a new exhibiting space on the first floor of the University Library, will also be open for viewing.