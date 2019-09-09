Both UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire have moved up in national rankings of Midwest public universities.
UW-Eau Claire is ranked fourth of the top 33 public regional universities in the Midwest, up from fifth place a year ago, according to new U.S. News & World Report college rankings released Monday. UW-Eau Claire tied for fourth place with two other colleges, the University of Illinois-Springfield and the University of Michigan-Dearborn.
UW-Stout ranked 14th on the same list, up two places from last year.
Out of 162 regional Midwest universities, both public and private, UW-Eau Claire is ranked No. 33, up five spots from last year's rankings, and UW-Stout tied for No. 72, up eight spots.
Of schools who graduated students who received federal Pell Grants — which typically go to students from households with incomes less than $50,000 per year — UW-Eau Claire ranked 20th and UW-Stout tied for 88th, according to the report.
The U.S. News & World Report ranks schools using a set of measurements, including faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student academic performance, alumni giving and how well schools retain and graduate students.
“While we are glad that a national publication realizes the value we provide to our students, we continue to stress that the real measure of our value is the amazing success of our graduates in the workplace,” said Patrick Guilfoile, UW-Stout's interim chancellor, pointing out the school's 2017-18 graduating class' combined 98.7% employment and continuing education rate in a statement Monday.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt in a statement Monday said he is proud of the school's high ranking of graduating students from low-income households.
“It is rewarding to see our move up in this prestigious ranking — a reflection of the great efforts by our outstanding faculty and staff who continue putting students first, always finding new ways to open doors to real learning for our students,” Schmidt said.
To see the full rankings, visit www.usnews.com/best-colleges/rankings.