UW-Stout Veterans Club President Eric Gritzmacher collects items donated to help Afghan evacuees at one of two bins in the Memorial Student Center. The university Veterans Club is sponsoring the drive to collect new or like-new clothing until Monday.
MENOMONIE — The UW-Stout Veterans Club has launched a clothing drive to help refugees from Afghanistan restart their lives.
Nearly 13,000 Afghan evacuees are at Fort McCoy, a western Wisconsin military base, after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
New and like-new clothing is being collected at the Memorial Student Center in bins inside the Involvement Center and Stoutfitters, the university bookstore. The bins will be up until Monday. Then the clothing will be taken to the Methodist Church in Menomonie and transported to Fort McCoy.
At Fort McCoy, some of the refugees showed up with only the clothing they were wearing when they were evacuated to escape Taliban forces in August. They are awaiting resettlement in communities across the nation, according to media reports.
Items most in need are undergarments, shoes and winter clothing for men, women and children of all ages, said Veterans Club President Eric Gritzmacher.
“If we don’t help each other, we are abdicating one of the fundamental human duties of empathy and understanding and support for each other,” said Gritzmacher, a junior majoring in computer science who is originally from Belvidere, Ill. “We are all in this together.”
Vets Club members dedicated themselves to supporting and protecting civilians at home and abroad, and this is part of that promise, he added. The club has 42 members.
Gritzmacher, a Gunner’s Mate 2nd class, served for four years in the U.S. Navy from 2004 to 2008 with two tours in Iraq and one in Somalia.
The Wisconsin winter will be difficult for Afghanis who are used to warmer weather, making winter clothing a need for them, Gritzmacher said.
Chris Engen, UW-Stout’s military education benefits coordinator, said many of the student veterans on campus experienced or were influenced in some way by Operation Enduring Freedom, the title used to refer to the United States’ response to Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and subsequent operations against Al-Qaeda and the Taliban in Afghanistan.
“This donation drive provides an opportunity to support those who often worked with and alongside the U.S. and our international partners in Afghanistan,” Engen said. “Though no longer in uniform, our veterans often continue to serve their communities and our nation in other ways.”