Wisconsin and Minnesota health officials are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate an ongoing multi-state outbreak of salmonellosis linked to consumption of certain Del Monte vegetable trays.
To date, all ill patients associated with this outbreak, three in Wisconsin and one in Minnesota, have reported consuming a Del Monte vegetable tray purchased from a Wisconsin or Minnesota Kwik Trip location before their illness. The patients reported becoming ill between April 13 and April 27.
Kwik Trip is cooperating with regulatory officials and has removed all Del Monte vegetable trays from their stores.
It is possible additional illnesses will be reported due to the several week delay from when a person becomes ill to when it is reported to public health agencies, the state Department of Health Services said.
The Del Monte vegetable trays associated with the investigation contain broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and dill dip. Del Monte vegetable trays may also have been distributed to other retailers in Wisconsin. Investigation for product distribution is ongoing. Consumers are advised to not eat 6- or 12-ounce versions of the trays.
Salmonellosis is caused by consuming food or water contaminated with Salmonella bacteria, or by direct or indirect contact with fecal matter from infected people or animals. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pains, fever and vomiting that lasts for several days.
It is important to wash fruits and vegetables before eating them to prevent illness from Salmonella and other bacteria.
If you have consumed a Del Monte Vegetable tray purchased at any retail location and are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis, contact your health care provider. Ill consumers in Wisconsin should also contact their local health department.