The month of May is nearly over, but there’s still time to celebrate May Beef Month and take that celebration right into the summer season and beyond. There’s never a bad time to include beef in your diet.
The Wisconsin Beef Council provides a wealth of beef information that covers recipes, nutrition, safe handling, cooking, beef production and more at beefitswhatsfordinner.com. The following tips on cooking beef comes from that website.
A meat thermometer is a must when cooking beef to its proper temperature. For steaks ½ inch thick or thicker, insert an instant-read thermometer horizontally from the side so it penetrates the thickest part of the center of the steak, not touching bone or fat.
For medium-rare steaks, the temperature should read 145 degrees. The temperature for medium steak should read 160 degrees and well done is 170 degrees. After cooking, let steaks rest before serving.
Ground beef should be cooked to a safe 160 degrees. Insert an instant-read thermometer into the center of the thickest part of the burger, meat loaf or meatball, or horizontally from the side of burgers.
Fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef patties should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees for medium doneness. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Due to the nitrate content of certain ingredients often used in meat loaf, such as onions, celery and bell peppers, meat loaf may remain pink even when a 160-degree internal temperature has been reached.
For roasts, prior to roasting, insert an ovenproof thermometer into the thickest part of the roast, but do not touch fat or bone. An instant-read thermometer can be used toward the end of cooking for about 15 seconds. Remove thermometer and continue cooking if necessary.
The temperature will continue to rise 5 degrees to 15 degrees after removing from the oven, to reach desired doneness. Allow 15 to 20 minutes resting time.
Other quick cooking tips from beefitswhatsfordinner.com:
• High heat can overcook or char the outside of beef cuts while the interior remains underdone.
• There is no need to bring beef to room temperature before cooking — straight from the refrigerator works effectively.
• Turn steaks and roasts with tongs. Avoid using a fork, which will pierce the beef and result in the loss of flavorful juices.
• Turn ground beef patties with a spatula. Do not press down on the patty, or flavorful juices will be lost, resulting in a dry burger.
• Salt beef after cooking or browning. Salting beef before cooking draws out moisture and restricts the flavor that browning imparts.
For even more information on how to make beef a tasty and healthy part of your diet, visit the website mentioned above. Happy Beef Month to all producers and consumers.
Janelle Thomas can be reached at janellethomas@charter.net.