Colors were raised during the dedication ceremony for the honor mall section of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute on Monday, Memorial Day, in Altoona’s River Prairie Park. The honor mall will include legacy stones honoring regional veterans and three life-size bronze sculptures installed Thursday depicting a World War II soldier from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Division, a Gold Star mother and a member of the United States Marine Corps. The tribute will be built in four phases over the next several years and ultimately will include a tribute trail along the Eau Claire River that will feature monuments to the 13 American wars beginning with the Civil War.