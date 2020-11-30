UW-Eau Claire's vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion has accepted a similar position for the UW System.
Warren Anderson, whose last day at UW-Eau Claire will be Dec. 11, has been appointed the UW System's senior equity, diversity and inclusion officer, UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt announced Monday in an email to faculty, staff and students.
"In my new role, I will have the opportunity to take some of the great things that I have learned here and build a comprehensive system of EDI that is reflective of the richness of the students, staff and faculty that call the UW System universities home," Anderson was quoted as saying in the letter. "It has been a pleasure to work with each of you. I look forward to continuing this great work with UW-Eau Claire in my new role at the UW System."
Anderson, who also was vice chancellor of student affairs at UW-Eau Claire, has been a strong advocate for underrepresented students and has focused his efforts on fulfilling the mission to make UW-Eau Claire a more inclusive community, Schmidt wrote. Anderson provided strategic vision and direction as UW-Eau Claire established the Center for Racial and Restorative Justice that officials hope will become a national model during this time of social and cultural change.
"We have ensured that racial and restorative justice will be a cornerstone of our shared identity for generations to come," Anderson said. "We have worked to ensure that EDI is woven into the fabric of who we are as an institution. I could not be prouder of the work that we have accomplished in EDI and Student Affairs during this past year."
Anderson also has played a critical leadership role in the university's efforts to keep campus communities healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing antigen testing on the Eau Claire and Rice Lake campuses that has allowed more than 20,000 rapid-result tests to be administered to students since testing began in September. The program has since been expanded to include faculty, staff, their dependents and members of the Eau Claire and Rice Lake communities.
Schmidt also announced that he has appointed Teresa O’Halloran, campus affirmative action director, to serve as interim vice chancellor for the EDI & SA division.
The university also is seeking nominations for a search committee to conduct a nationwide search for its next EDI leader .