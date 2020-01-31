Ticket sales will begin Monday for the 46th annual Viennese Ball April 13 and 14 at UW-Eau Claire.
The doors of Davies Center will open at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The largest Viennese ball outside of Vienna itself, the popular event is a fundraiser for music, service and international study scholarships for UW-Eau Claire students.
Tickets, which cost $50 for the public or $30 for UW System students, Chippewa Valley Technical College students and high school students, can be purchased at uwec.ly/tickets.
The Viennese Ball is inspired by the romance and elegance of 19th-century Vienna, Austria. Modeled on the historic New Year's Eve Kaiser Ball, the event will transform all three levels of Davies Center. The ball showcases the University Symphony Orchestra, performing waltzes and polkas from the Strauss Era; Jazz Ensemble I, performing music from America's Big Band Era; and student and faculty ensembles and regional musicians performing an array of classical music representing the era.
In the grand ballroom, guests will dance traditional waltzes, or they can swing dance to big-band standards or polka in the informal festival hall. The event also features Austrian and American cuisine.