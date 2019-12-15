Voting graphic By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff Chris Vetter Author email 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Chris Vetter Author email Follow Chris Vetter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Hospice singers offer comfort of song to those at life's end Packers playoff bound, beat Bears in rivals' 200th game Esports creating new opportunities at UW-EC Woman returns to school, earns marketing certificates at CVTC Lotteries DNR confirms cougar kill Man vs. Winter Comey: 'Real sloppiness' in Russia probe but no misconduct