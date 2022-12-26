EAU CLAIRE — After a brutally cold stretch that included nearly a week of single-digit highs and lows that fell past -10, the region is about to see a welcome warmup.
By midweek, forecasters expect the daytime highs to approach 40, with overnight lows near freezing. That should allow much of the snow that accumulated over the past two weeks to melt.
It might be hard to recall, but the beginning of the month was actually pretty close to normal. The official daily high temperatures didn’t vary by more than a few degrees from the average through December 17. Since that date, though, the highs haven’t been within 10 degrees of average.
Cold as it got, though, the lows never really threatened the record books. The low Dec. 23 hit -13, the coldest of the month, and that was nowhere near the -27 recorded in 1989.
This week’s rebound will definitely help. The National Weather Service expects Wednesday’s high to be near 35, the first time the Chippewa Valley has reached above freezing since Dec. 15. The warmth will likely continue into the first days of 2023 as well.
The Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service, expects much of the nation to be above normal as the new year begins. Almost every state east of the Great Plains has a strong probability for above-normal temperatures, and for Wisconsin that means at least a 70% chance.
Of course, this is still winter. Being above normal still doesn’t mean breaking out summer clothes. January is the coldest month of the year, with average daily highs dipping to 23 during the middle of the month before beginning to climb again. Staying above normal may just mean reaching freezing as the month wears on.
But, after the cold this past week, that will still be welcome.