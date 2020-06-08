Charlene "Charlie" Warner of rural Mondovi on Monday announced her candidacy for Wisconsin’s 93rd Assembly District.
Warner, calling herself a "4th generation old-fashioned Wisconsin Democrat," is challenging five-term incumbent Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley, in the Nov. 3 election. Petryk defeated Warner in 2018.
"I have been devastated to see the loss of family farms and the tragic decline in support for public schools," Warner said in a news release. "Children can no longer dream of a world of opportunity after graduation because they are too worried about where their next meal is coming from. Our children can barely get by, much less expect to enjoy a better life than we were given by our parents."
Warner said she is running for Assembly because of her belief that statewide governing bodies have abandoned Wisconsin communities and come together with the goal of corporate profits at all costs.
“I’m ready to fight for the people of rural Wisconsin and ensure they have the same opportunities I was afforded,” said Warner, who grew up on a family farm in Trempealeau County.
Warner, a retired real estate and finance professional, also has been an avid community organizer in Mondovi and has served on the board and as specialized public speaker for Dane County Advocates for Battered Women.
She pledged to work to expand BadgerCare, legalize medical marijuana, create fair legislative district maps and provide affordable broadband service.
The 93rd is comprised of Pepin County and parts of Eau Claire, Dunn, Buffalo, Pierce and St. Croix counties.