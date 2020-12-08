CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Menomonie man charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense in spring 2019 failed to show up for a hearing in Chippewa County Court, so Judge Steve Gibbs has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Travis W. Hahn, 41, 2255 Wilson St., is charged with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and failure to install an ignition interlock device. At the time of his arrest, he lived in Chippewa Falls.
Hahn was slated to appear in court on Friday but didn’t attend. Court documents state that Hahn also is not complying with pretrial monitoring or daily preliminary breath tests. Gibbs issued the warrant, which took effect Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police received calls at 3:26 a.m. March 15, 2019, of a truck that was repeatedly honking a horn. Officers arrived and located Hahn, who smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests.
Online court records show Hahn was convicted of his sixth drunk-driving offense in 2011.
A jury trial is set for April 29, 2021.