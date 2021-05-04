Cleaning Bridges
Buy Now

Chris Sorensen of the Eau Claire County Highway Department sprays winter debris from the bridge on Tower Drive over U.S. 53 on Tuesday in Eau Claire. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Chris Sorensen of the Eau Claire County Highway Department sprays winter debris from the bridge on Tower Drive over U.S. 53 on Tuesday in Eau Claire. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.