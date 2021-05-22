WASHINGTON — The Washington Town Board has recommended approval of a proposal related to the largest subdivision in Eau Claire County. The recommendation comes a few months after a very similar proposal was approved by the town board, despite significant concerns from residents, before ultimately being withdrawn.
The proposed development, called Orchard Hills subdivision, would be the largest in the history of Eau Claire County. Plans call for construction at the northwest corner of Mischler Road and Deerfield Road just south of Eau Claire. The three-phase project will take about six years to complete.
During its meeting, the town board voted 4-1 to recommended approval of a request to rezone 234 acres from an agricultural district to a rural home district. The rezoning allows houses to be built on the land. It also tabled until June 17 a conditional use permit request to create a 117-lot development on that land because of insufficient information, including about a proposed trail system on the property.
The approval from the Washington Town Board is only a recommendation. The Eau Claire County Planning and Development Committee will consider the rezoning application Tuesday and will likely consider the conditional use permit in June. If approved there, both applications then head to the County Board for final approval.
Craig Wurzer, owner of C&E Wurzer Builders, applied for the rezoning request and conditional use permit request. Wurzer is part of CDPG Developers, the entity that would carry out the plans to create the subdivision if approved. The four members are Wurzer; Paul Holzinger, Holzinger Holmes; Damian Prince, Chippewa Valley Excavating; and Grady Wold, Trend Stone Surfaces.
The rezoning proposal from CDPG Developers closely resembles a proposal that the Washington Town Board approved in January, but was recommended to be denied by the Planning and Development Committee later that month.
Wurzer withdrew the rezoning proposal and conditional use permit request in February. That means the proposals considered last Thursday are separate from those considered in January and have to go through the approval process again, starting with the town board.
Resident concerns
Although they are separate from the January submissions, the rezoning proposal and conditional use permit request elicited similar responses from area residents.
“In its essence, this is the same proposal … and the same concerns still exist,” Washington resident Brian Binczak said.
During the public hearing portion of the rezoning request Thursday, 21 residents spoke in opposition to the proposed development. Before Thursday’s meeting, the town board received 17 written comments from people against the proposed development. There are also more than 300 signatures on an online petition opposing the development proposal.
“Don’t let the largest development in Eau Claire County history be your largest mistake,” Washington resident Drew Brandenburg said to the town board.
Residents cited concerns with the density of the proposal; maintaining a rural way of life; traffic safety, particularly at blind intersections and on hilly roads during winter; wastewater systems; an incomplete traffic study; and environmental impacts.
“This community is not opposed to development (in general); I want to be very, very clear on that,” Binczak said. “We’re opposed to this particular design on this particular property.”
At the January meeting, the town board received two written comments and one verbal comment in support of the proposal from the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. At Thursday’s meeting, no public commenters wrote or spoke in support.
“Why are the only people speaking in favor of this tonight those with a financial vested interest in this, compared to the hundreds of people opposing it that are speaking out against it?” Washington resident Adam Resnick said.
When the proposals were withdrawn in February, Wurzer told the Leader-Telegram that the development group planned to explain the proposal to Washington residents and better understand their concerns.
According to multiple residents Thursday, two meetings with the developers took place in the past few months, but few changes were made to the proposals.
“We should have mutual goals between residents and the developers, but it didn't happen,” Washington resident Cynthia Hunt said. “All they see is dollar signs and they do not want compromise.”
The conditional use permit application includes a request to decrease the front yard setback length for 111 of the 117 lots from 50 feet to 30 feet. A setback length is the minimum distance from a road a home can be built.
The application states the setback decrease is needed because it would disturb less land and allow homes to more easily be built, but residents disagreed. Washington resident Brad Flores said decreasing the length from 50 feet to 30 feet “goes against the whole idea of rural character.”
Several residents commented during the public hearing portion of the conditional use permit request as well. After the conditional use permit was tabled, Washington Town Board Chairman Mike Peterson briefly addressed some of the more personal negative public comments toward him and the Washington Town Board.
“Thank you everyone for tuning in and expressing your opinions,” Peterson. “We do take them to heart. I will say something that maybe upsets some people, but the personal attacks and the demands in some of the comments that were made in these letters are deplorable. I am a human being. The rest of the board members are human beings, and I think that we should be treated with some respect.”
Traffic impact
Part of the materials submitted to the town board was a traffic impact analysis of the area conducted in November 2020 by Traffic Analysis & Design, Inc., a company based in Cedarburg. TADI studied current traffic conditions and projected future traffic impacts if Orchard Hills is constructed.
The company studied traffic at two intersections near the land: Deerfield Road and Cater Road and Deerfield Road and Mischler Road. It measured vehicle traffic for three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon at each intersection.
According to the analysis, the intersections in the area can handle a traffic increase of up to 45% and still maintain an “A” level of service, the highest possible level. That level means turns are easily made and there are average delays of less than 10 seconds per vehicle at intersections, according to the analysis.
“Very low traffic volumes are expected on local streets with ample capacity to accommodate the Orchard Hills Subdivision efficiently and safely,” the analysis states.
However, residents voiced concerns that a more thorough traffic study wasn’t done.
“We don’t have the data to justify the true impact of the traffic,” Binczak said.
Michael May, TADI senior traffic engineer, said three hours in the morning and afternoon is the industry standard.
“If I’m not the top (traffic impact analysis) preparer in the state — I’d be surprised if I wasn’t in the top three,” May said. “This (study) followed all standards.”
According to TADI, the subdivision would be expected to generate 1,200 additional trips by 600 vehicles over a 24-hour period on a weekday. During the peak morning traffic hour, which TADI defined as 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., Orchard Hills is anticipated to cause 95 additional vehicle trips. During the peak afternoon traffic hour, which TADI defined as 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., it is expected to cause 125 additional vehicle trips.
“It is important to note that the trips will be distributed over multiple routes due to the multiple planned points of access and no one route will experience this level of additional traffic,” the analysis states.
May reiterated that point Thursday.
“I know 1,200 vehicles a day sounds scary, but that’s dissipated among many roadways and many intersections,” May said. “When you boil it down to (an) hourly basis, it’s just not that much traffic.”
But if Orchard Hills is approved, Binczak said significantly more vehicles would likely drive through residential streets to go into Eau Claire, creating more potentially dangerous incidents.
“Trust the people who live here,” Binczak said. “We are also experts. We’re on these roads every day.”
May said more encounters between drivers and other drivers, bicyclists or walkers could lead to safer driving.
“Are there more interactions that will happen? Most likely,” May said. “But at the same time, those interactions allow people to be more cautious and drive more cautiously on roadways.”
The Washington Town Board approved one request, but it appears the second round of proposals for the county’s largest subdivision is far from over.