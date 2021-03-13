EAU CLAIRE – Michelle Margraf remembers a storm from last summer. It dumped a lot of rain in a short time, but the heaviest cells weren’t close to the National Weather Service’s official monitoring stations.
That was a problem.
The storm caused significant concerns about flash flooding and forecasters needed better data to understand how much rivers might rise. Margraf, a meteorologist and observing program leader for the NWS Twin Cities office, turned to a different tool.
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network is a system of amateur weather observers who use standard practices and tools for measuring weather events. It usually goes by the acronym CoCoRaHS (KO-ko-rozz), and it fills gaps the NWS doesn’t cover.
“The National Weather Service has climate stations about every 20 miles across the country,” Margraf said. But 20 miles can be the difference between a sprinkle and a downpour. “The CoCoRaHS is a great volunteer, grassroots network.”
By tapping the CoCoRaHS network, Margraf and other meteorologists can better understand precisely what happened, when it happened and where it happened. Such localized data lets them fine tune responses and warnings.
Margraf compared the system to digital photography.
“It’s almost like a photograph. The more pixels you have the better the image is. … The more reports we have, the better the maps are.”
In the case from last summer, the observers in the area of the storm were able to provide accurate measurements for rain. That made the risk assessment for flash flooding more accurate. It also allowed a better estimate of how much the runoff would raise river levels downstream. Eyewitness reports are also compared to radar estimates, helping scientists better calibrate the radars.
The situation Margraf cited was similar to what led to the network’s founding. In 1997 a slow-moving storm passed through Fort Collins, Colo. It lingered for 31 hours, dumping 14.5 inches of rain on the area. The flash flooding caused widespread damage and killed at least five people.
The next year, students at Colorado State University’s climate center began the network that evolved into CoCoRaHS as a response to the flooding. Their goal was to expand the resources available to forecasters and authorities. The network eventually expanded to include all 50 states (Wisconsin joined in March 2007), along with Canada, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.
Having enough raw data to be useful depends on having volunteers. That’s where Margraf’s concerns come in. Southeastern Wisconsin is pretty well covered. The northwestern part of the state? Not so much.
“We’re in great need of extra reporters in Western Wisconsin, especially north of Eau Claire,” Margraf said.
Participation in the program is free, though people who measure rainfall will need a standardized rain gauge that costs about $33. It does require consistency. It’s best if gauges are checked at the same time each day. Other information, such as snow depths, is gathered as needed.
CoCoRaHS members can also make significant weather reports, which cover potentially dangerous events such as hail. Those reports trigger an automated alert to the National Weather Service, helping them stay current on conditions that could require warnings.
“There’s lots of different things people report on in addition to precipitation,” Margraf said.
The program is open to people of all ages, though minors do need to have their parents’ permission. Some schools even use CoCoRaHS reporting to teach students about the weather.
Registration is electronic, through the network’s website at cocorahs.org.