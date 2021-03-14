Weaving her own story

April Stone’s fingers dance across the narrow, supple strips of black ash wood, softened in water to make it pliable.
Over, under, over, under. They’re the hands of a strong woman, forged by thousands of hours of beating on ash logs to extract the precious layers of wood locked inside, and then turning those layers into baskets of all sorts and sizes.
Stone, 50, is Native American, a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe, and she’s the only member known to practice what seems certain to be an ancient craft.
But the craft was lost in recent generations, with no oral history passed along on how to transform a tree into a flexible, sturdy and utilitarian tool used for everything from baking bread to toting around babies. So, about 20 years ago, Stone set out on a journey to rediscover the art – from photos, from members of other tribes and from museum pieces.
She’s still on that journey, still learning even as she teaches the art to an apprentice and frets over the threat that emerald ash borers pose.
And along the way, she discovered something just as important as an ancient craft.
She discovered herself.
Bad River roots
Stone was born in Chicago, one of five kids raised by her father, a carpenter, woodworker and Bad River member, and her mom, a Caucasian retail worker. When she was a baby, the family moved from Chicago back to Odanah where Stone went to school. She eventually finished classes in Ashland, but not without going through an identity crisis.
Stone’s father was raised in the reprehensible days of Indian boarding schools, when Native American kids were sent away from their homes, families and reservations and forbidden to do anything — speak their own language, sing their own songs, tell their own stories or even wear their hair in traditional ways — reminiscent of their own culture.
They instead were immersed in European-American culture, taught to be “civilized” Indians.
As a result of that painful time, her father never passed along any Native traditions or stories to April, leaving her in middle school “wondering who I was and what I was all about and where I fit it,” she said — more than typical teenage angst.
“I really had no direction,” she said. “I never thought I would go to college or anything. I thought I was just going to get married and have a bunch of babies.”
She ended up cleaning hotel rooms and waitressing to put herself through a two-year program on natural resources management at Northland College, her goal to be a forest ranger and work with her tribe.
It didn’t exactly work out.
She began using alcohol and other drugs, and ended up living out of her car, camping in an Ashland park.
Then she ran into an old boyfriend from school. They clicked again, bought an old school bus and turned it into a tiny home. She got pregnant with the first of their four kids and they started a new life, eventually building a small cabin on the southern edge of the Bad River Reservation — land she still lives on today.
A new path
Stone and her husband were casting about, trying to figure out life when the both enrolled in a class at the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. She learned how to work with felt, and he learned to make a basket.
“I was so empowered by these felt booties I made, and he was empowered by his basket,” Stone said. “But I looked at his basket and was like, ‘What’s the big deal? It’s a basket. You can buy them at Goodwill.’ Then, six months later, the booties had holes in them and his basket was still going strong. So I learned something there.”
Her husband continued to use his basket, turning it into a lunch pail and watching as it got used, got dirty, developed its own patina.
At the end of a year, it finally gave way — the lashing around the top of the basket failed.
And that changed Stone’s life.
“I don’t know exactly what happened in that moment, but I know something woke up inside me,” she said. “I developed this deep respect for the material in just an instant. I said to myself, ‘I have to fix that basket,’ and I asked him to teach me how to make one.”
Her husband taught her, but something was missing.
Making history
Just about every culture on earth has developed its own method of weaving — of turning plant material of some sort into baskets used for gathering clams on the coasts or storing grain in the Midwest.
But Stone could find no record of Ojibwe basket-making. She studied pictures in books, watched videos, talked to elders, but got nowhere.
It was strange. All around Ojibwe country, in Minnesota, Michigan and southern Wisconsin, Native Americans still were making baskets.
“Was it even a part of our culture?” she wondered. “I hear everyone talking about birch bark, which is used in lots of things, but not black ash. What’s up with that?”
As she was searching, she also was learning. She found that the perfect black ash tree to yield wood for a basket began with a tall, straight, branch-free trunk, and that it was best harvested in the middle of summer — just about the worst time to be tromping around in a Wisconsin swamp.
She adopted the traditional method of harvesting strips of wood, by cutting the trunk into five- or six-foot lengths, then peeling the bark off by hand and repeatedly pounding the rings of wood underneath until the log released them.
She experimented a lot, and built then tore apart and then rebuilt a lot of baskets.
“I learned how to make flat material go around a corner,” Stone said. “I learned to scrape and to split. And I developed my own style, which I later learned is called “utilitarian.”
At the same time, Stone also was learning about herself and the role her Native heritage would play in her life.
As she traveled across the Upper Midwest, into Canada and to the East Coast on her quest to rediscover the lost art, she discovered some of the basket-making traditions of other tribes.
She developed a theory about why the Ojibwe might have lost the art: All those other tribes, on the East Coast, around the Wisconsin Dells or Fox Valley, had frequent contact with visitors. They began making baskets and purses and other trinkets for sale to tourists.
But the Chequamegon Bay was pretty far off the beaten path. With no tourist trade, maybe locals had no reason to keep the craft alive.
Then, in a galvanizing discovery, she came upon an old family photo of her great-grandmother, Margaret Rabideaux, holding a baby that she believes to be her grandmother. In the background is a basket.
“That’s my connection,” Stone said. “But I was still searching for baskets from all over. I found one in the collection on Madeline Island that says, ‘Ashland WI 1902.’ It’s an Indian-made basket that has qualities I’ve seen on the East Coast and qualities I’ve seen in southern Wisconsin. So I know I’m on the right track.”
As she learned, Stone became more and more perplexed by her own lack of knowledge about her culture.
And she got angry with her father for not passing it along — anger that came to a head when she confronted him, and he explained how he was punished in school for any Native traditions.
Today, the two get along great and they celebrate their Native culture. So the basket-making not only has given her a livelihood, it also gave her a new relationship with her dad.
And she finally has discovered who she is. She’s known around the reservation now as “the basket lady.”
The looming threat
Today Stone teaches her craft at workshops all over the country and as far away as England. She’s an instructor at Northland College, and her spare time is consumed almost entirely by made-to-order baskets.
They range from the size of soda can, which takes her about 30 minutes to weave and could be used to store pencils or other sundries, up to large pack baskets with leather harnesses that can carry 50 pounds, take days to make and sell for $450. She even makes baskets that are treated with bear fat or oil and used to bake bread.
She still makes them all by hand with no tacks or nails, no glue or chemicals, no synthetic dyes.
Every June or July she ventures into a Bad River swamp, puts some tobacco down and says a prayer to a tree, promising that though she is going to kill it by cutting it down, she will give it lasting life as a basket.
But now she worries about how much longer she’ll be able to do that.
Everywhere the invasive emerald ash borer beetle has appeared, it has left nothing but dead ash trees in its wake. There is no treatment to save trees and the bugs have no natural predators.
They’re inching closer to Bad River every year — a fact that Stone believes should serve as a lesson to all of us.
“A plastic bag has a useful life of about 10 or 15 seconds,” she said. “Then it ends up in a landfill or in the ocean. What if we could only use baskets, which last forever, to get our groceries or whatever? And you could only take what fits in that basket? Wouldn’t we all learn a lot more about consumerism and conservation?”
Stone said it is no coincidence that the Ojibwe word for “bug” translates as “little spirit.” She believes the ash borers are spirits sent here to teach our consumer-driven culture to reflect.
“What is this little spirit trying to impart to us?” she said. “Maybe it’s that we need to change. Haven’t we made enough mistakes with the natural world?”
What won’t change is Stone’s commitment to continuing her craft, continuing to weave baskets that she intends to be used, not hung on a wall or put on a shelf as decoration.
“They’re just exquisite and awesome,” said Bad River member Fred Vande Venter, who owns some of Stone’s weaving.
“She’s just a very wonderful woman,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet her briefly a few times, and her work just makes me feel more attached to my culture.”
Stone isn’t sure, given the threat to ash trees, that she’ll forever be working with that material. But she said she’ll never stop learning, never stop trying to trace her own culture and craft back to its origins.
“Maybe what this borer is doing is allowing something to come and take the ash’s place,” she said. “Maybe the willow wants to be woven with now. Maybe the grapevine wants to be woven with. Maybe they are asking for attention now. If that’s what they want, I will give them my attention.”