EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley is looking at a lot of rain in the next 48 hours and flash flooding is going to be a concern.
The National Weather Service expects showers and thunderstorms to move into the region after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Those could bring substantial rain, with a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch possible. But it’s Wednesday night when the area will really get soaked. Forecasters expect one to two inches of rain overnight.
Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the Twin Cities office of the NWS, said the setup for this weather is a bit unusual for mid-June. The clash between humid, warm air from the Gulf of Mexico with cooler air from the mid-continent is what we should have seen much earlier this year.
“It’s more common in the early to mid-spring,” he said. “This is truly tropical-like moisture.”
The storms bring a threat of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center considers much of Wisconsin, including the entire Chippewa Valley area, to be at an enhanced risk of severe storms. The category signifies the potential for numerous severe storms, with widespread and/or persistent severe cells. Hewett said hail and possible tornadoes are the primary concerns.
But it is the rain that could well pose the bigger risk. Heavy rains can cause flash flooding, and the nighttime arrival of the storms will make it harder for drivers to see when a road is covered. Flash flooding can also change conditions very quickly, submerging a previously safe roadway within minutes.
The initial storms are expected to arrive as a line that moves through the area. Hewett said that will bring widespread rain. Later rounds could bring what meteorologists call “training,” when one cell after another passes over the same basic area like cars in a train. When that happens the areas under the training cells can receive much higher totals than places just 25 miles away.
“That will be a concern,” Hewett said. “Not everyone will see an inch-plus of rain.”
Drought conditions won’t help, either. The dry ground means it can absorb water, but also means it takes longer to do so. Ground that has essentially been baked hard by the drought will take time to soften and be able to absorb rainfall. That means more runoff if heavy rains hit.
The sharp gradient and the overnight storms will make flash flooding harder for drivers to anticipate, so people will need to use caution. Water over roadways can hide damage, and it doesn’t take much running water to move a passenger car.
“If you’re driving overnight, if you see water over a roadway, do not try to drive through it,” Hewett said.
While unusual, systems that bring two or more inches of rain are hardly unprecedented. There have been 12 such events in the Eau Claire area in the past decade, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center. The most recent was in late June of this year, when 2.31 inches of rain was enough to reverse a very dry start to the month and bring the area to normal rainfall totals for June.
The heaviest rain during the past 10 years was September 21, 2016, when almost five inches fell.