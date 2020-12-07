EAU CLAIRE – Forecasters with the National Weather Service are keeping a close eye on the upcoming weekend. There’s a storm brewing, but the models don’t agree on much more.
The National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities, which covers Eau Claire, said Monday the forecast shows a storm moving out of Kansas and into the upper Midwest on Friday. But it’s not clear exactly what path it may take. Ranges shown on Monday suggested it could go anywhere from western Minnesota to making a beeline for Chicago.
That’s not the only source of uncertainty. Forecasters don’t yet have a good handle on just how strong the storm may be. The more intense the storm, the greater potential for heavy snow.
Timing is also a question, and it’s an important one. The low pressure system associated with the storm will pull in air from the north on the back side of the circulation. That will affect temperatures.
As of Tuesday afternoon, forecasters expected highs in the Chippewa Valley to be near 40 degrees on Friday and in the upper 30s on Saturday. That’s warm enough to keep most daytime precipitation liquid.
Overnight lows are a different matter. Friday night will only dip to about 30 degrees. Saturday night, when the storm may still be lingering, will bottom out around 21 degrees.
The National Weather Service had not issued forecasts for accumulating snow as of Monday. Accuweather suggested the storm could bring 2-4 inches of snow, while the Weather Channel forecast called for snow showers.
The forecast models should start coming into focus over the next couple days. So, for now, the best bet is to just keep an eye on forecasts.