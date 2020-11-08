EAU CLAIRE — Kaye Olson prepared to celebrate a surprise honoree at a recent Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute event. A speaker talked about the person‘s years of service, and Olson planned to capture the moment when the name was called.
“I had my cellphone all ready to take pictures,” Olson said.
So it came as a shock to Olson when she was announced as the honoree. Olson was presented with a small Gold Star mother sculpture, and the significance of the gesture overwhelmed her.
“When I opened up that box and saw that, I plain cried,” Olson said. “I was so happy and very honored that they would do that for me.”
Olson is a Gold Star mother, meaning she has lost a child in war. Her son Andy Stevens was killed in Iraq on Dec. 1, 2005, and Olson carries her son’s photo with her while working on veterans' causes.
Most recently, Olson, a 26-year Army veteran and CVVT board member, played a role in bringing three bronze statues to Eau Claire that recognize veterans and their families: one of a soldier from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Division; one honoring Stevens and the Marine Corps; and one larger, identical version of the Gold Star mother maquette Olson received.
The sculptures were installed Thursday at three temporary locations: the American Legion at 634 Water St., the VFW Post 7232 building at 2900 W. Folsom St. and Prestige Auto at 3525 Highway 93. Next spring they will be moved to the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute at River Prairie in Altoona as part of the first phase for the multiyear, seven-figure project.
The tribute along the Eau Claire River will be built in four phases totaling at least $2.2 million over four years. Funding is covered for Phase 1, which will cost about $700,000. It will include a “wall of tears” along with an honor mall next to a field of gray and red “legacy stones” made of granite. A tribute trail will eventually be constructed, and it will begin with the Civil War and feature monuments for the 13 American wars since. The tribute focuses on veterans and their personal sacrifices.
Mark Beckfield, president of the Eau Claire County Veterans Tribute Foundation and an Eau Claire County Board supervisor, said groundbreaking for the honor mall was delayed to next spring after early snow and slowed shipment of materials because of COVID-19. Its initial slated to be completed by Veterans Day, which is Wednesday, but the new completion date is Memorial Day 2021, which is May 31.
The tribute’s main purposes are to honor, educate and remember, and CVVT members wanted to honor Olson with a Marine Corps statue modeled after Stevens.
“She gave the ultimate,” Beckfield said. “We couldn’t think of a better way to honor her and her family.”
Beckfield said the statues serve an important role of recognition and carry an ineffable quality of gratitude.
“It expresses the feelings … in something other than words,” Beckfield said. “I saw people smiling and crying when they saw these (statues)… Art brings things out. Veterans suffered a lot. Some gave their lives, and the representation of what they looked like really allows those veterans to reflect and heal and know we respect them.”
Olson, who is also president of Wisconsin Gold Star Mothers, agreed.
“We need to remember our military,” Olson said. “They gave up a lot, and we don’t want to forget that.”
Beckfield said CVVT members and local veterans wanted the statues, which each cost between $60,000 and $100,000, displayed publicly instead of in storage for several months before being placed permanently at the tribute.
“They’re beautiful, and they shouldn’t be locked away where people can’t see them,” Beckfield said.
Sutton Betti sculpted the statues. He is based in Loveland, Colorado, and has worked as a sculptor for more than 20 years, often creating military and historical pieces. Betti said it took six to eight months for the 250-pound statues to be completed from start to finish.
Much of the guiding force behind Betti’s work stems from his father, a Vietnam War veteran who died five years ago and advocated for veteran causes.
“I feel like what I’m doing now is keeping his memory alive,” Betti said.
Olson was part of the CVVT art committee that selected Betti, and she traveled to Colorado to view the statue-making process.
While there, Olson mentioned to Betti that she had a photo of the ribbons her son had earned during his nine years of service. Betti mentioned including the ribbons on the Marine statue, and Olson was delighted at the suggestion.
“What a cool thing to remember my son and other veterans,” Olson said. “For them to say, ‘Let’s use Andy’s ribbons,’ that was very heartwarming and made me feel so good and so comfortable. I can go look at that Marine and think about my son every day, and trust me, I probably will.”
Olson attended the three statue installations on Thursday and spoke with many people who expressed thanks to her and her son and awe at the quality of the sculptures.
Betti did as well and enjoyed meeting his clients and hearing their stories. He expressed gratitude at seeing their faces light up when they first viewed the statues.
When the Marine statue was being installed Thursday at Prestige Auto, Olson experienced “all kinds of emotions,” she said. “I was so excited to know that part of him is representing the veterans in the Marine Corps, and how cool and what an honor it is.”
Betti felt moved to see the strong reactions of Olson and others to his work.
“That’s gold for me,” Betti said. “I just love that, getting people’s responses.”
In addition to receiving a maquette of a Gold Star mother, Olson helped choose the Gold Star mother statue. It depicts a mother kneeling and holding a folded flag, which reminded Olson of when she visits the family cemetery in Menomonie.
“I go up there frequently and I kneel by the stone and talk to him off and on,” Olson said. “When I saw that picture, that reminded me of what I do, and I’m not the only mother that does that.”
Physical depictions play an important role in remembering veterans, and just before Veterans Day, the new statues will serve as a reminder of personal and military sacrifice.