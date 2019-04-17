A Weyerhaeuser man has been sentenced to serve six years in prison for a sexual assault that occurred in Chippewa County.
Jeffrey Larson, 61, pleaded guilty in January to second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Judge Steve Cray ordered the prison sentence Tuesday, along with four years of extended supervision.
Larson was accused of several counts of sexual assault when the victim was in early grade school.
Chippewa County distric attorney Wade Newell sought the 10-year total sentence, or even a longer 12-year one with eight years of initial confinement followed by extended supervision, fitting with what he felt Larson needed for rehabilitation and what the community needs for safety.
Newell said Larson needed “intensive” counseling for many years, a feat more easily accomplished in prison.
But he also said in court documents Larson continued to blame others and the victim for the assault.
“He makes it seem like this young girl came on to him,” Newell said.
He also said the lasting harm to the victim and the victim’s family warranted a lengthier sentence, noting that “by all indications, this has destroyed this family.”
Defense attorney Roger Hillestad argued that community based rehabilitation would be fine, and requested a one-year jail sentece, with half of that time including work release.
Cray’s sentence was in line with the request of the victim and prosecution, however.
Cray said Larson’s attitude also contributed to that decision.
“I don’t see any genuine remorse,” Cray said.
In 2014, the then-teenaged victim spoke to authorities in Kane County, Ill., who contacted Chippewa County regarding two described incidents of sexual assault.
The victim told investigators Larson assaulted her in the Town of Lafayette at a cabin between when she was in second and fourth grade.
According to the complaint, in one instance, Larson touched the her in a sexual manner and forced her to sexually touch him, and kissed her on the mouth in a tent outside the cabin. In a second instance Larson touched the victims butt and thigh, and the victim’s sister’s leg while they were in bed in the cabin.