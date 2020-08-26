CHIPPEWA FALLS — A town of Wheaton woman was arrested Monday evening after she reportedly stabbed her husband at their residence, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
Karen S. Christenson, 67, was taken into custody at the scene, and officers recovered a knife reportedly used in the incident. The male victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury; he was treated and released from a nearby hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 7:33 p.m. Monday of a stabbing at 3666 25th St.
“Upon arrival, deputies approached a male outside of the residence,” Kowalczyk’s press release states. “The male reported he was stabbed in the chest by his wife, Karen Christenson, during an argument in the victim’s van on the property.”
However, Karen Christenson barricaded herself in her residence and refused to comply with deputies’ orders to exit the home. She showed a knife through the window that she claimed she used to stab her husband. Officers eventually obtained a search warrant to enter the home, where they apprehended her.
The Chippewa County Jail reported Wednesday that she hadn’t been booked yet.