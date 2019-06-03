MENOMONIE — A Wheeler woman has been declared competent to proceed in a Dunn County case involving 37 total child sex-related felony charges against the woman and her husband.
Dunn County Judge James Peterson Monday said a case against Michelle S. Englin, 40, will move forward after he ordered her May 17 to take a competency evaluation.
Englin and her husband Wayne A. Englin, 39, were charged May 17 with sexually assaulting two boys between 2014 and 2018 in Dunn County.
Wayne Englin is facing 30 felony charges, including seven counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child, two counts of child enticement and 10 counts of possessing child pornography.
Michelle Englin was charged with seven felonies: two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and individual counts of child enticement-sexual contact, failing to prevent mental harm of a child and neglecting a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March sent the Dunn County sheriff’s office a child pornography tip associated with the Englins’ Wheeler address.
After investigators searched the residence, Wayne Englin admitted that three Facebook accounts under different names belonged to him. Those three accounts were associated with an explicit photograph of a juvenile girl.
Wayne Englin said there were over 100 photos of juveniles stored on one of the Facebook accounts, and that the youngest child pictured would be around 5 years old.
Wayne Englin said he had inappropriately touched a boy under the age of 15. He also said he would watch Michelle Englin touch two juvenile boys sexually.
Wayne Englin said one boy was given a sleep supplement, and “one pill is enough that he would probably sleep through an incident like this.”
The first boy was assaulted daily from July 2014 through December 2018, beginning when he was around 6 or 7 years old. The second boy was assaulted nearly daily from November 2017 to December 2018, beginning when he was 1 year old.
Wayne Englin said he had a “history of drinking and would have days where he would not remember what happened.”
In a forensic interview in May, the first boy did not report any sexual assaults.
Investigators also found 10 images of nude girls between 11 and 16 years old on Wayne Englin’s cellphone.
Michelle Englin’s cash bond was set at $50,000; Wayne Englin’s was set at $200,000.
As of Monday both were in the Dunn County Jail, according to jail records.
Michelle Englin filed a motion Monday asking Peterson to reduce her bond.
Peterson is expected to take up that motion after Michelle Englin’s preliminary hearing June 13. An arraignment for Wayne Englin is slated for July 8.
Peterson is hearing both cases.