A few weeks back, my father-in-law turned to his sister and said, “I’ve only got one goal left. I want to live long enough to see my tomatoes ripen.” Under different circumstances, such a goal would’ve seemed simple enough. But by then, small cell lung cancer had spread throughout much of Steve’s 71-year-old body, making the possibility of ripe tomatoes more a moonshot than a seasonal rite of passage.
My wife and I had been eating those tomatoes for years. No sooner had I met her than I learned of her father’s commitment to foisting food upon us. We’d be watching TV, minding our own business, when he’d stroll our way to deliver a plate of his garden-grown sliced tomatoes. Or some freshly caught bluegill. Or his trademarked dessert: ice cream topped with potato chips.
Upon learning of his wish to live long enough to see ripe tomatoes in his garden, I knew it was my turn to serve. Reaching for the hose, I spent the last two days of his life becoming a one-man antediluvian flood, dousing the tomato plants with such gusto that it’s a miracle I didn’t drown them where they grew.
I pressed my hands to the dirt and pulled at the weeds (or what I took for weeds), while feet away, my wife and children sat at Steve’s bedside.
I imagine a lot of prayers were sent Steve’s way that day, but mine were directed elsewhere.
Please, I prayed, let’s get these tomatoes moving.
The following night, our 9-year-old son Henry held one of his grandpa’s hands, while our 7-year-old daughter Ellie held the other. Feeling helpless, I recused myself as often as I could, slipping outside to roam my father-in-law’s tomato cages like some midnight gardener, crouching low among the leafy vines in search of signs of fruit. I found a few tomatoes, though they remained a dismal green.
A few more days, I thought. They just need a few more days.
But Steve didn’t have that many.
That night, my wife and her siblings held vigil alongside their father, while I corralled the kids toward the van so that we could sleep at my parents’ house a few miles away.
“Say goodbye to Grandpa,” my wife instructed the kids.
Not goodnight, but goodbye.
It seemed a kind of cruelty: the casualness with which I would greet my own father just minutes later, alongside the finality of the farewells happening here.
As the kids and I left, I turned once more toward the tomato plants, desperate for some miraculous blush of red, and finding not so much as a hint.
Steve died sometime after midnight: in his home, surrounded by family, and with his garden just a wall away. My wife texted me the news at some predawn hour, and though it was expected, it was no less jarring. Sighing, I retreated to the cool side of the pillow, burying my face into the material while waiting for the children to wake.
When they did, I told them as plainly as possible — “Grandpa’s gone” — then watched as their bodies buckled under this new weight. All they wanted was their mother, so we drove back to my father-in-law’s house. Swinging the door wide, we were faced with Steve’s empty bed.
For the first time in a long time, the house sat quiet, and we shrouded ourselves within it. It was the kind of quiet one might mistake for peace. But it was not peace, not yet — merely a murmur from some future we couldn’t yet face.
As Ellie bounded up the stairs in search of her mother, I turned to find Henry no longer behind me. I slipped outside to find him in Grandpa’s garden, his small frame turned away from me as he aimed the hose directly into the tomato plants.
For 48 hours, I’d done everything I could to fulfill my father-in-law’s last wish, and here was my son, heartbroken, grief-stricken, continuing the work, nonetheless. The work hadn’t changed, though the purpose had. No longer were we watering to honor Steve’s last wish; now, Henry was tending to his grandpa’s legacy.
Just because we can’t control when the tomatoes ripen, or when our breath ends, doesn’t mean that we are left blindsided by the inevitabilities. Each spring when we plant our gardens, we know full well that winter lies ahead. Still, we water, we weed, and we harvest all we can with the time we’ve got. Some seasons are better than others, but any season is better than none.
Reaching for the valve, I turn off the water. Perplexed, Henry peers at the hose, his eyes following the green coil as it snakes its way back to me.
I walk toward him, place an arm around his small shoulder, and watch as the hose falls from his hand. Together, we make the slow walk back toward the house. His body folds into mine, and I hold tight.