CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Whitehall man will serve at least six months in jail after being convicted of his sixth drunk-driving offense stemming from a June 2019 arrest.
Lance P. Coburn, 35, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to OWI-6th offense. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered one year in jail with six months at the discretion of a probation agent. Gibbs revoked Coburn’s driver’s license and ordered ignition interlock for one year. Gibbs also ordered three years of probation, pay $2,563 in court costs and fines, and Coburn must complete 300 hours of community service.
According to the criminal complaint, the dispatch center received a call at 11:03 p.m. June 8, 2019, of a possible drunk driver in the town of Bloomer, and the caller was able to provide the license plate, which matched Coburn's car.
An officer located Coburn on Highway 64, near 190th Ave., and observed the car weaving on the road. The officer pulled Coburn’s vehicle over, and Coburn failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
A blood sample showed Coburn had a .155 blood-alcohol level.
Online court records show Coburn was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense in 2015 in Trempealeau County Court.
Gibbs allowed Coburn to serve his sentence in another county if there is no cost to Chippewa County.