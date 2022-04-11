EAU CLAIRE — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is encouraging electric, natural gas and water utility customers with outstanding bills to make payment arrangements with their provider or apply for financial assistance before the annual winter heating moratorium on disconnections ends Friday.
From Nov. 1 to April 15, utilities are prohibited from disconnecting customers’ utility service for nonpayment when that service is used for home heating.
“For the third consecutive year, fewer Wisconsinites have been disconnected from their utility services thanks to the availability of federal resources and flexible payment plans offered by local utility providers,” PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq said in a news release. “Now is the time for customers to contact their utility service providers to seek payment arrangements for outstanding bills before disconnections begin.”
As of Nov. 1, 2021, approximately 3,804 residential locations were disconnected, compared with 4,717 in 2019, and 8,035 in 2018.
Xcel Energy, the region’s largest utility, indicated more information on energy assistance, affordability programs, payment options and energy saving tips is available by contacting the company at 1-800-895-4999 or visiting xcelenergy.com.
“We understand that customers occasionally face challenges paying their bills, so we are here to work with them to find payment plans that meet their needs,” said Nora Lindgren, Xcel’s senior manager for customer policy and assistance. “Local nonprofit organizations and community action programs can also provide financial assistance. Funds are still available, so we want customers taking advantage of these programs.”
Customers having difficulty paying their energy bills may be eligible for assistance from the Department of Administration’s Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides assistance with emergency energy needs, emergency furnace repairs, conservation service and weatherization for low-income households. For more information about applying for energy, utility or emergency rental assistance, call the Statewide Customer Care Center at 1-800-506-5596.
If customers cannot reach an agreement with their utility, they may contact the PSC by calling 608-266-2001 or 1-800-225-7729, or by submitting a PSC complaint online.
Beware of scams
Xcel Energy also reminded customers to be aware of scams that typically ramp up during the change in seasons.
In most scenarios, the scammer tells customers their account is past due and service will be disconnected if a large payment isn’t made — usually within the hour. The scammer then instructs the customer to purchase a prepaid debit or credit card and demands the customer call back to supposedly make a payment to the utility. These scammers often sound professional and may also manipulate caller ID so numbers look like they’re coming from Xcel Energy or another utility.
Xcel offered these tips for customers about potential scams:
• Customers should be very suspicious if a caller requires a single form of payment, such as the use of a prepaid debit card. Xcel Energy offers many options for payment and will never ask or require a customer with a past due account to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.
• Xcel Energy customers will initially be contacted by U.S. mail about past due bills, not over the phone. You will also be sent a disconnection notice in writing before your power is actually turned off.
• Customers should never wire money, provide bank card numbers, and social security numbers to an unverified source.
• Customers with any doubt about the authenticity of someone claiming to be from Xcel Energy and asking for payment should hang up immediately. They should then call Xcel Energy Customer Service at 1-800-895-4999 or our Business Solutions Center at 1-800-481-4700 to report the experience. Affected customers also should contact local authorities to file a criminal complaint.