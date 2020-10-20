Winter preview
The first fall snow storm didn't keep a bundled up Sim Yo of Eau Claire from walking in downtown Eau Claire on Tuesday. The weather prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning for the region, predicting 4 to 6 inches of snow would fall in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties. A weather spotter reported snowfall of 8 inches Tuesday in Ellsworth. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Contact: 715-833-9209, eric.lindquist@ecpc.com, @ealscoop on Twitter

