DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW (copy)

A white-tailed deer runs through the woods in the town of Seymour in December 2021. State officials use the Winter Severity Index to predict winter weather's effect on Wisconsin's deer herd.

 Leader-Telegram file photo

EAU CLAIRE — While hunters are still reveling in a very successful fall gun season, state officials are keeping an eye on one of the tools used to predict herd numbers next year.

The Winter Severity Index combines two basic data points to estimate herd survival. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the index counts the number of days with a minimum temperature below zero and/or days with more than 18 inches of snow depth.