EAU CLAIRE – This weekend didn’t feel much like winter, but there’s no question it’s coming.
Wisconsin officials are taking time to remind people that Monday kicks off Winter Weather Awareness Week. It’s an opportunity for area residents to check and make sure they have everything ready for when winter arrives.
That means ensuring both your home and your vehicles are prepared. Drivers should have a preparedness kit in the vehicle, including a cell phone charger, first aid kit and a shovel. It’s not a bad idea to have kitty litter or sand to provide extra grip if you find yourself stuck. Checking tire conditions to make sure they can handle wintry weather can also pay off.
Make sure your furnace is ready to run and is in good working shape. If you have a fireplace you plan on using, be sure to have the chimney checked to ensure there are no obstructions.
Dr. Darrell Williams, Wisconsin’s emergency management administrator, said the state usually sees the worst of winter weather from late November through April. But, as last month’s record-breaking snow demonstrated, residents need to be ready for anything.
“It’s an important reminder that winter weather can be unpredictable, so you need to be prepared early on for what Mother Nature may throw at us,” he said.
An average Wisconsin winter brings three to six winter storms, according to the National Weather Service. The amount of snow those bring can vary considerably. The Eau Claire area saw a whopping 100 inches of snow during the winter of 2018-2019, with most of it arriving in February.
One of the best steps people can take is to make sure they’re aware of the forecast and have ways to receive warnings about winter storms. Knowing the language helps, too. A winter weather advisory means wintry weather is expected, though generally in light amounts.
Winter storm watches are a step up, with medium confidence that significant amounts of snow, sleet or ice are on the way. People should prepare when they hear one is issued.
Winter storm warnings mean forecasters are highly confident significant winter weather is imminent. That includes heavy snow or sleet, as well as freezing rain. When a warning is issued, it’s time to take action.
Having a weather radio means you’ll receive updates when watches or warnings are issued. Local media will also carry updates.