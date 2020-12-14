EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has hired a firm to conduct a forensic audit of the county Department of Human Services.
The accounting firm Wipfli recently began looking into potential financial wrongdoing at DHS. The Sheriff’s Office has allocated spending up to $100,000 to conduct the forensic audit, which specifically searches for illegal activity.
The four Wipfli employees conducting the forensic audit are based in Minneapolis. Sheriff Ron Cramer told the Leader-Telegram his office hired the firm in October. For its services, Wipfli will bill the Sheriff’s Office every month, and the two investigators in the Sheriff’s Office will send Wipfli any further information they receive.
Cramer wanted to work with an organization based outside of Eau Claire County to eliminate the possibility of financial involvement from local taxpayers with an “ax to grind” against DHS or the county.
“The people that we’ve selected are at the top of their game,” Cramer said. “We need to do a complete and thorough audit.”
However, it appears Wipfli has so far been largely unable to do a forensic audit because of what Cramer deemed a lack of cooperation from Eau Claire County administration and employees.
Cramer provided this information to the Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee during its meeting Monday. During last month’s Finance and Budget meeting, Supervisor Jim Dunning asked for the item to be put on Monday’s agenda.
On Monday, Dunning asked if Wipfli has defined the scope of the forensic audit. Cramer didn’t directly answer the question, but in response to a later question from Supervisor Jerry Wilkie, Cramer said he couldn’t predetermine the scope.
Because the DHS investigation is ongoing, Cramer said Monday he wouldn’t answer specific questions from committee members about it.
Indeed, Supervisor Stella Pagonis noted that Cramer has “total authority” over criminal investigations and was voluntarily providing the information to the committee.
“The sheriff is here as a courtesy,” Pagonis said.
‘Stonewalled’
Cramer said he recently notified County Administrator Kathryn Schauf, Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King and Eau Claire County outside counsel Rich White that the Sheriff’s Office has “what we believe to be probable cause of criminal activity” as part of his office’s investigation into DHS financial practices that began in May.
However, Cramer said his office has been “stonewalled” during the past six months while trying to obtain DHS financial information from county employees.
“No one is willing to turn over records,” Cramer said. “These are public records, not the Department of Human Services.’”
Additional information-gathering delays would result in higher costs to the Sheriff’s Office, Cramer said, because his office would have to go through the judicial system to attempt to obtain the DHS financial information.
“We’ve made formal requests of people to comply for records requests and gotten no compliance,” Cramer said. “That’s where we have to go through the courts and get search warrants for these individuals or companies.”
Indeed, Cramer mentioned two search warrants that have occurred as part of the investigation. One occurred locally, on which Cramer declined to elaborate. The other involved a company based in Minnesota that Cramer said “worked with and for Eau Claire County” that failed to comply with a records request, which is why a search warrant was issued.
If the county had provided the Sheriff’s Office with DHS financial records, Cramer said it may not have needed to hire Wipfli.
“All we’re asking for is the operational people who handle county (DHS) finance to sit down and talk with our investigators,” Cramer said. “We’re not pointing the finger at them. We’re just asking them how they came up with their numbers and to provide documentation … If there’s nothing wrong, there should be nothing to hide.”
To try to increase cooperation from the county, Cramer asked the Finance and Budget Committee to send a letter to Schauf asking her to instruct county employees to comply with the investigation.
“If there’s nothing wrong, why would the county want to put the sheriff and the district attorney through all of this?” Cramer said. “Credibility is at issue here ...Our county administrator keeps talking about transparency, and we haven’t seen that.”
The next Finance and Budget Committee meeting is scheduled for Jan. 4.