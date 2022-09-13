EAU CLAIRE — New figures from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show more people have died on Wisconsin roads than at this time last year, though the number of fatal crashes remains about the same.

Through Sept. 11, 397 people have been killed in crashes in the state. That’s up 8.7% from where things stood a year ago. But the 365 fatal crashes this year is only four than in 2021. Both figures are almost exactly what Wisconsin averaged from 2017-2021.