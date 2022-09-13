EAU CLAIRE — New figures from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show more people have died on Wisconsin roads than at this time last year, though the number of fatal crashes remains about the same.
Through Sept. 11, 397 people have been killed in crashes in the state. That’s up 8.7% from where things stood a year ago. But the 365 fatal crashes this year is only four than in 2021. Both figures are almost exactly what Wisconsin averaged from 2017-2021.
Importantly, the figures for 2022 through mid-September could well change. There are two possible sources of delays in updating the totals.
The Wisconsin DOT website says traffic fatalities are “reported when death occurs within 30 days (of the crash) as a result of injuries received in the crash.” And the fatalities are not officially reported until the state receives notification from the investigating agencies.
Local counties showed mixed results, though their generally low numbers overall mean a single incident can distort averages. Dunn County, for instance, averages seven fatalities per year over the past five years. But only 2017 and 2018 reached that figure. And Eau Claire County’s five-year average of five annual fatalities is boosted by an unusually high number of deaths in 2020.
More than half of the people killed in crashes were driving vehicles involved. Car or truck drivers made up 56% of the overall fatalities, while motorcycle drivers were 16%. The 42 pedestrians killed made up 11% of all fatalities.