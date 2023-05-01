EAU CLAIRE — With one third of 2023 already in the books, Wisconsin roads have seen fewer fatalities than average over the past five years.
Through the end of April, Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation reported 121 fatalities. That’s in line with figures from 2020 and 2021, but significant lower than in 2018 and 2022. Last year was the deadliest first four months of the past five years, with 153 fatalities.
The drop is mainly due to fewer drivers killed. Figures for passengers and pedestrians are about the same. Through April, driver fatalities were down 26% compared to last year.
Most of the fatalities are, unsurprisingly, centered on Wisconsin’s largest city. Milwaukee County’s 25 fatalities so far this year is more than double any other county. Dane and Waukesha counties are the only other ones in double digits.
Northwestern Wisconsin has been comparatively safe this year, with few regional counties reporting road fatalities. There is, however, a noticeable cluster in counties bordering Minnesota, with approaches to the Twin Cities seeing several fatal crashes.
While the drop is definitely good news, it’s important to remember that the peak months for road fatalities still lie ahead. The second half of the year is considerably more lethal on average, with June-October all averaging at least 60 fatalities. That’s two per day.
The rest of the year? Not a single month averages more than 49. That’s May.
The bottom line: while 2023 is off to a comparatively good start, there’s no reason to let your guard down while driving.