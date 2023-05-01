EAU CLAIRE — With one third of 2023 already in the books, Wisconsin roads have seen fewer fatalities than average over the past five years.

Through the end of April, Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation reported 121 fatalities. That’s in line with figures from 2020 and 2021, but significant lower than in 2018 and 2022. Last year was the deadliest first four months of the past five years, with 153 fatalities.