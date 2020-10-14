Unemployment
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development

Apply for unemployment benefits online: dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/apply

Unemployment COVID-19 public information: dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19/public/ui.htm

Applying for benefits FAQ: dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/faqs/apply.htm

Unemployment FAQs for claimants: dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/faqs

For help using online services or if you are unable to go online call (414) 435-7069 or toll-free (844) 910-3661 during business hours.

Job Center of Wisconsin

Job listings and job search resources: jobcenterofwisconsin.com

Directory of Job Center offices: wisconsinjobcenter.org/directory

Customer service: To get help or find your nearest Job Center, call toll-free at 1-888-258-9966.

Local resources

United Way's 211 program offers information and support for a variety of needs, ranging from food and housing to elder care and addiction issues. To contact 211, Wisconsinites can dial 211 from any phone, text their ZIP code to 898211 or chat with someone through the 211 website: 211.org.

