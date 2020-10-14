Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Apply for unemployment benefits online: dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/apply
Unemployment COVID-19 public information: dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19/public/ui.htm
Applying for benefits FAQ: dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/faqs/apply.htm
Unemployment FAQs for claimants: dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/faqs
For help using online services or if you are unable to go online call (414) 435-7069 or toll-free (844) 910-3661 during business hours.
•••
Job Center of Wisconsin
Job listings and job search resources: jobcenterofwisconsin.com
Directory of Job Center offices: wisconsinjobcenter.org/directory
Customer service: To get help or find your nearest Job Center, call toll-free at 1-888-258-9966.
•••
Local resources
United Way's 211 program offers information and support for a variety of needs, ranging from food and housing to elder care and addiction issues. To contact 211, Wisconsinites can dial 211 from any phone, text their ZIP code to 898211 or chat with someone through the 211 website: 211.org.