EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board has likely absolved itself of a decision regarding a forensic audit of the county Department of Human Services.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office appears willing to fund a forensic audit of DHS in the future, so the County Board during its meeting Tuesday night tabled an amended resolution that would have authorized the county to fund audits of DHS.
The resolution, which was postponed during the County Board’s Sept. 15 meeting, proposed spending up to $75,000 to conduct a program audit of DHS and up to $25,000 “to hire forensic experts to pursue the full scope” of alleged credit card theft related to an ongoing criminal case against a former DHS employee. The County Board tabled the resolution by vote of 22-7. If the resolution is not considered at the County Board’s next meeting, it dies.
A forensic audit of DHS has not yet been opened by the Sheriff’s Office, but last month the office transferred $100,000 from its overtime account to its investigative services account. That money can be used to conduct a forensic audit.
During Tuesday’s meeting, County Board Chair Nick Smiar said the sheriff’s willingness to fund a forensic audit moves consideration of the topic out of the board’s authority. As such, Smiar believed the resolution “has been emptied by the sheriff’s intention to fund the forensic audit.”
Supervisor Steve Chilson, co-author of the initial resolution authorizing the county to spend up to $100,000 to conduct a forensic audit of DHS, said it was unfortunate that the “County Board doesn’t have the guts to vote this up or down.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, the County Board received 11 written comments in favor of a forensic audit of DHS and two written comments against a forensic audit of DHS.
The Sheriff’s Office began on May 29 an ongoing fact-finding inquiry into DHS financial practices. Sheriff Ron Cramer told the Leader-Telegram last month that he supported a forensic audit of DHS.
Health ordinances
The County Board heard five verbal comments from people who said they represent 1,120 county citizens and/or business owners who are against proposed communicable disease ordinances in the city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire county. Thirty-five people also submitted written comments against the proposed health ordinances, and one person submitted a written comment in favor of the ordinance.
The proposed ordinances would allow health officials to enact public health orders while giving elected officials more oversight of those orders. The ordinances give the Eau Claire County Board and City Council the authority to vote in support of or against a public health order. If the County Board or City Council does not support a health order, the order becomes an unenforceable advisory.
The City Council is slated to hold a public hearing on Oct. 12 about the city’s version of the proposed ordinance before it can vote on it the following day. The County Board will vote on the ordinance during its Oct. 20 meeting.
Initial 2021 budget recommendation
Supervisors received the initial 2021 budget recommendation from County Administrator Kathryn Schauf. The operating budget proposal is $129.97 million, an increase of 4.5% from this year’s operating budget of $124.36 million.
The $129.97 million includes $37.47 million from tax levy, a 4% increase from $36 million in tax levy in 2020. The 2021 tax rate would be $3.96 per $1,000 of equalized valuation, a decrease of 2.6%. from $4.07 in 2020. The Finance and Budget Committee will now consider the proposed budget. The County Board will vote to accept a final version of the budget in November.
Other business
The County Board approved an ordinance clarifying the role of the Finance and Budget Committee in developing the county budget. Among its items, the ordinance states that the Finance and Budget Committee will consult with Schauf “regarding procedures, format and priorities in the preparation of the budget.” For the past several years, there was no official role in the county code for the Finance and Budget Committee in the annual budget process other than overseeing the county treasurer, county clerk and finance department.
The Finance and Budget Committee will evaluate the mitigation plan of any department projected to have annual losses of 5% or more of that department’s tax levy revenue. The ordinance requires all county departments to submit their annual budgets to the Finance and Budget Committee and Schauf by Aug. 15. After the submissions, public meetings will occur to discuss every department’s budget in greater detail with the Finance and Budget Committee, county administrator, that department’s director and that department’s oversight committee. For example, the Highway Committee oversees the Highway Department.
The County Board approved an ordinance adding Martin Luther King Day, which occurs on the third Monday of January, to the list of legal holidays for county employees. That will save the county about $19,000 in overtime pay. The day had previously been used for professional development since 2009 for county employees.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20.