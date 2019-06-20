A Chetek woman is accused of stealing a car in Black River Falls, leading authorities on a high-speed chase and crashing it near Lake Altoona County Park.
The woman is also accused of pepper spraying her friend after implying the other woman slept with her boyfriend.
Chloe A. Caterer, 25, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of fleeing an officer causing damage to property, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and substantial battery, and a misdemeanor count of being a felon in possession of an oleoresin device.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Caterer, who returns to court July 29.
According to the criminal complaint in the chase and crash case:
An Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy was monitoring traffic at Nine Mile Creek Road and Elco Road in the town of Washington at 1:50 p.m. Saturday when he noticed a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Nine Mile Creek Road.
The deputy started to approach the vehicle and activated his emergency lights and siren because of the vehicle’s high speed.
The vehicle began to accelerate.
The deputy learned the vehicle was reported stolen in Black River Falls earlier in the day.
The eastbound vehicle driven by Caterer reached speeds of 105 mph.
The woman turned on South Beach Drive, lost control, went into the ditch and struck a mailbox.
Caterer got out of the ditch and continued westbound on South Beach Drive.
She then got onto North Beach Road. As she got near the beach parking lot entrance at Lake Altoona County Park, she lost control and crashed into a road sign.
One of the vehicle’s tires was flat at this point and Caterer started driving on the bike path.
The woman then crashed the stolen vehicle into a retaining wall.
Deputies broke the front window of the vehicle and took Caterer into custody.
Authorities contacted the owner of the vehicle. She said she was at her parents’ house in Black River Falls sleeping on the couch.
The woman said when she went outside to have a cigarette, she noticed her car was missing.
Authorities learned Caterer ditched her own vehicle near the area where the vehicle was stolen.
According to the criminal complaint in the pepper spray case:
Caterer went to her friend’s house in Eau Claire on May 10, inferred the friend was sleeping with Caterer’s boyfriend, and sprayed the friend with an unknown substance.
The friend said her face hurt and she went upstairs to wash off the substance, which she thought was pepper spray.
The friend then called her father, who took her to the hospital.
Caterer is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of theft in November 2014 in Chippewa County.