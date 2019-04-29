A Boyceville woman will spend an additional two months in jail for stabbing the father of their child in the neck following an argument.
The man had to be treated in an emergency room for his injuries.
Isabella J. Ealey, 25, was sentenced Monday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery.
Judge Sarah Harless placed Ealey on three years of probation.
As conditions of probation, Ealey cannot drink alcohol or associate with known drug dealers or users. She also cannot have contact with the man without approval of her agent.
Ealey has already spent the last 107 days in jail since her arrest on a $5,000 cash bail.
“I see this more as a case of imperfect self-defense,” defense attorney William Schembera of Menomonie said.
“Her fear of him was real,” he said of Ealey and the victim.
Harless said there is a background of abuse in this case.
“But this is serious,” she said. “This is not the kind of behavior we want.”
Ealey apologized for her actions.
“Now I can think clearly and focus on what’s really important,” she said of her two young children. “Please give me this opportunity to show everybody I have changed my ways.”
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire to meet with a man who was stabbed in the neck Jan. 12 outside a residence at 623 Forest St.
The man said he was working on a car at a friend’s house when Ealey came up and stabbed him.
The man said it happened very fast and that he remembers seeing something with a blue handle coming at him just before he was stabbed.
The man said he put his hand up by his neck and felt the blood. He said when he took his hand away the blood squirted out of his neck.
An acquaintance then took the man to the hospital.
The man and Ealey have a child together.
The man said a similar incident occurred in Dunn County, where Ealey took a knife off his belt and tried to stab him but was unsuccessful.
The man said Ealey came to where he was working on the car on Forest Street and they argued.
The man said he had not come home the previous night after she told him that she was was leaving him.
The man said Ealey had been sending him messages and calling him all night and he did not respond.
That’s when she lunged at him with the knife, the man said.
Police went to the residence on Forest Street. There was blood on a vehicle, jacket and the ground.
Police spoke with Ealey, who provided inconsistent details but admitted she had a knife.
Ealey said she brought the knife with her for self-defense but accidentally stabbed the man in the neck.
An acquaintance said Ealey wanted to talk to the man about the issues they were having.
At the Forest Street residence, the acquaintance said Ealey lunged toward the man while he was standing by the truck.
After the man took a swing at Ealey, she stabbed him in the neck with a large knife.