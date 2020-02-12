CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Chippewa Falls woman has been placed on probation for four years after her two-month-old infant tested positive for several drugs in 2017.
Sally A. Lis, 36, now of Medford, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to possession of meth and schedule IV drugs, and neglecting a child.
Judge Steve Cray ordered Lis to serve four years of probation and pay $1,479 in court costs and fines.
Lis has already served 152 days in jail since her arrest on Nov. 24, 2017, so Cray didn’t order any additional jail time.
Conditions of her probation include no alcohol or illegal drugs and to complete counseling.
At the time of her arrest, Lis lived at 912 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls.
According to the criminal complaint, Lis became unresponsive at her job on Nov. 21, 2017, and was brought to an area hospital, where officials used Narcan to revive her. Authorities learned reports of suspected drug use, so they went to her home Nov. 24, 2017, where they located several illegal pills and a digital scale.
A hair follicle of a two-month-old child was tested, and it came back positive for “amphetamines, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and 6-MAM, which is a known metabolite of heroin,” the complaint states. “(The child) is two months old, and would therefore only be exposed to drugs through direct ingestion.”
Lis has been ordered to have no contact with the child.
Online court records show that Lis was convicted of retail theft in 2012 in Eau Claire County and failure to report to jail in Taylor County Court, and of possessing drug paraphernalia and theft in 2011. She was incarcerated at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution, which is the state’s prison for women.
Lis also was convicted of retail theft in the village of Lake Hallie in 2019 and was ordered to pay a $389.50 fine.