CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 47-year-old Menomonie woman who died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Chippewa County may have suffered a medical event, said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
The woman has been identified as Hollie Helminski. The crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. on westbound Highway 29, near 90th Street. Helminski’s vehicle left the road and crashed into a field on the north side of the highway.
Kowalczyk said when deputies arrived, Helminski’s lips were blue, and it didn’t appear she suffered any injuries in the crash that would have led to her death. Officers had to break a window to get into the car to retrieve her body.
Initial reports stated there was a passenger in the car, but Kowalczyk said she traveling alone when the crash occurred.
Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.