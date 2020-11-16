EAU CLAIRE — Xcel Energy recently launched a new electric vehicle program intended to simplify and lower the cost of installing EV chargers at residential customers' homes.
Under the program, known as EV Accelerate At Home, eligible customers can choose to have Xcel Energy install a smart EV charger with embedded energy-monitoring capabilities.
This equipment can charge a customer’s EV faster than a charger that plugs into a typical household outlet. Customers can pay for the equipment and charging service monthly on their bill or up-front.
“By transitioning to electric vehicles, we will help customers achieve significant savings on their transportation costs while delivering cleaner air for everyone,” Mark Stoering, president of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin, said in a news release.
The program aligns with Xcel Energy’s goal of reducing carbon emissions 80% by 2030 from 2005 levels in the electricity provided to customers and to supply 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.
"Interest in EVs is growing, as more models become available and prices come down," Stoering said. "We want to continue to support our customers who choose to drive EVs."
Customers are eligible for the program if they drive an electric vehicle such as an all-electric or plug-in hybrid, live in a single-family home that receives electric service from Xcel Energy in Wisconsin and have access to Wi-Fi at the charging location.
Participating customers can save the most money when charging their vehicles exclusively during off-peak hours between midnight and 8 a.m.
Earlier this year, Xcel Energy announced a vision to partner with its customers, communities and key stakeholders to have 20% of all vehicles in the eight states served by the company be powered by electricity by 2030. That would translate to about 1.5 million EVs on the road.
More information on Xcel Energy’s electric vehicle programs is available at ev.xcelenergy.com/ev-accelerate-at-home-wi.