For years, an old, unused pasture was adjacent to power lines running through Jeff Peissig’s Cedar Falls property.
But now, three years after Xcel Energy assisted Peissig in transforming the parcel of land into a haven for pollinators, Peissig can’t wait to see the Black-eyed Susans and Coneflowers among a diverse mix of wildflowers sprout this spring now that they’re near full maturation.
“We’re excited to see where (the plants) get this year,” Peissig said. “We’re still learning and seeing what it’s going to develop into, but it’s been a fun little project.”
“Peissig Prairie” is one of Xcel Energy’s 44 pollinator sites across Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota as part of a “Pollinator Initiative” project to develop and maintain grassland and prairie habitats native to the region that are good for insects like bees and butterflies.
Though Xcel has been working to support pollinator habitats for more than 30 years, Pam Rasmussen, senior manager of siting and land rights, said the pollinator initiative really took off about five years ago when extinction threatened monarch butterflies and honeybees native to the Midwest.
Now, Xcel is responsible for more than 2,100 acres of pollinator habitat, Rasmussen said.
“When I started at Xcel 30 years ago, this was sort of a side project,” Rasmussen said. “We started thinking ‘let’s do more,’ and now it’s really blossomed to something that we’re really active with. People understand the impact.”
West-central Wisconsin now hosts 11 active pollinator sites, Rasmussen said, the most noticeable being a 25-acre prairie habitat planted in 2017 and 2018 under transmission lines along Highway 312 near Eau Claire North High School.
That project was accomplished with the assistance of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service partnership program to benefit federally-recognized endangered species in the area, like the rusty-patched bumblebee and the Karner blue butterfly.
“We appreciate anybody or any company who’s working to restore habitats,” said Mark Pfost, a private lands biologist with the Partners for Fish and Wildlife. “The biggest cause for decline (in pollinators) over the years has been the destruction of native grassland prairies.”
Part of the project’s expansion over the years was also making efforts to collaborate with landowners like Peissig.
When the Xcel-owned power lines on Peissig’s land were in need of rebuilding, JD Armstrong, a senior land rights agent, knew the project would also disrupt the soil on his land. But while visiting the property, he noticed some native wildflowers growing near the power lines.
Armstrong knew the property would be a good candidate for prairie restoration, and asked Peissig if he’d be interested in planting a diverse mix of native flowers as part of the project. It turned out, Peissig was housing a friend’s bees on his property and was looking for ways to bring in more pollinating flowers.
“It’s a really good partnership,” Armstrong said. “We provide some increase in bio habitat, while also helping us reduce maintenance costs in the long term by getting rid of trees and invasive species in the process.”
Peissig said the collaboration with Xcel saved him the time and energy of researching what would be best to plant in the area for the bees. Though he hasn’t noticed any differences in the bees since planting the prairie about two years ago, Peissig anticipates they will benefit this year as the plants approach full reproductive maturation.
“This is an excellent use for (the land),” Peissig said. “It’s a real neat area.”