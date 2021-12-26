Editor's note: The following covers the first three months of 2021 in a four-part series.
EAU CLAIRE — The year began less than two months after Wisconsin had gone through the worst days so far of the COVID pandemic. But, with vaccinations beginning, there was considerable optimism.
Record-breaking cold marked February's arrival, but the Chippewa Valley had a reason to cheer when the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team brought home a state title.
The region's slow reopening gained speed as the spring arrived. And, as the weather finally warmed, people looked ahead to a rebound.
January
Vaccinations were rising in the area, but health officials remained wary about the potential for more COVID waves before everyone was eligible for vaccination.
Eau Claire’s city council was considering its options with a short list of finalists for the vacant city manager’s position. The council announced its pick for the role in mid-January.
After years of pushing open enrollment students to Eau Claire North, the school board considered reopening Memorial to students.
One area man was arrested on federal charges following a riot at the U.S. Capitol as supporters of then-President Donald Trump tried to halt the official count of the Electoral College ballots.
A job center opened in the Chippewa Falls prison, aiming to give inmates a head start on rehabilitation efforts.
Chippewa Falls schools announced plans to reopen to students in late January following almost a year of virtual classes.
Winter activities were off to a slow start as a lack of snow hampered the most common outdoor pastimes.
The Pablo Foundation pledged $500,000 to the Children’s Museum, which is building a new home in Eau Claire.
Chippewa County courts began scheduling trials again. The proceedings had been put on hold during the early months of the COVID pandemic, leading to a large backlog of cases.
Officials announced Wisconsin saw record home sales in 2020. Eau Claire County saw sales remain level, though that was matching an already high number of sales. Altoona saw record construction during the year.
Chippewa Valley Technical College was effectively knocked offline after an outage shut down computer systems. Classes resumed the next week.
Health officials were surprised as the much-feared “twindemic” of COVID and the flu didn’t materialize. Flu cases were virtually nonexistent for many areas due to precautions taken against COVID.
A billion-dollar jackpot led to widespread lottery fever in Wisconsin.
Legendary baseball player Hank Aaron died. Still regarded by many as the sport’s true home run king, Aaron started his MLB career in Eau Claire with the Braves’ farm team.
Potters worked to make 500 bowls for a major Feed My People fundraiser.
A Memorial High School freshman died in a crash in Eau Claire.
The Dewey Street Bridge repair plans were canceled, signaling the city council’s shift to demolition plans.
The federal Centers for Disease Control said in-person classes could be held safely, provided basic precautions were taken by schools.
The driver in a terrible crash that killed several area Girl Scouts and one mother attempted to withdraw his guilty pleas. His effort was formally rejected in March.
February
An analysis of voting in the 2020 general election showed northwestern Wisconsin generally saw fewer absentee ballots cast than other areas of the state.
A real estate firm purchased the former location of the Children’s Museum in downtown Eau Claire. The sale took place quickly after the building was placed on the market.
Eau Claire and Eau Claire County both passed mask mandates as debate over the future of the statewide mandate continued.
Eau Claire’s search for a new city manager was dealt a serious setback. The city’s choice took a different job, leaving the council with more difficult decisions.
VFW Post No. 305 marked 100 years of service in the community.
Altoona opened a crokicurl surface. The new sport has a solid following in Canada, but this was the first location in the United States to make the game available.
The Chippewa Falls school district announced it was considering layoffs as it faced a multimillion dollar shortfall.
Extreme cold hit the region. Temperatures dropped below zero and stayed there for a week, with overnight lows twice hitting -25 in Eau Claire.
Area officials split on the governor’s proposal to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. The idea ultimately went nowhere in the Legislature.
A new report showed western Wisconsin led the nation in 2020 farm bankruptcies. While the number wasn’t on par with the farm crisis of the 1980s, it showed the financial stress faced by many farmers.
Eau Claire finally received enough snow to open snowmobile trails for a truncated season.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair became one of the first major summer events to announce plans for a 2021 return.
Eau Claire school board members backed an end to the cap on student numbers in the district’s virtual school.
State officials set a spring wolf hunt after a legal challenge sought to force one. While Wisconsin law allows for a fall hunt, advocates of a spring hunt worried the Biden administration might restore protections for wolves before that time.
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team captured its first state title.
In one of the pandemic’s odder twists, a resident of Maui said he had been stranded in Eau Claire for several months due to an inability to fly back home.
The Leader-Telegram collected 24 honors from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association for its work in 2020. Almost every newsroom employee received at least one award.
The Birkie began, with a combination of in-person and virtual participation.
Cornell firefighter Justin Fredrickson was hit in the abdomen by a bullet while fighting a house fire. The injury was a fluke, with ammunition set off by the fire’s heat. Multiple surgeries were required for his recovery.
Efrain Sueldo, an area physician, drew increasing notice for his skill as a wildlife photographer. Sueldo’s images have drawn high praise from professionals and several awards.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire predicted a normal approach to the fall semester.
March
Les “Paulie” Hynek marked 20 years of life since his near death as a toddler. He wandered out in bitterly cold conditions, and had no pulse and an extraordinarily low temperature when he was found. Amazingly, doctors managed to save his life.
Eau Claire County’s district attorney’s office cleared officers in a November 2020 shooting.
New owners took over at Princeton Valley Golf Club.
Al Ludwig received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions given by the FAA.
Eau Claire North students tapped trees on and around the campus for syrup as part of a tasty class project.
Ice fishing season began to draw to a close, with the Wisconsin DNR cautioning anglers about weakening ice.
An Osseo family completed a task that would have strained relations in many households: they finished the world’s largest puzzle, a 28-foot-long monster.
After efforts to find a buyer and preserve the bridge failed, officials announced the Cobban Bridge would face demolition.
Chippewa Falls sisters Beth Vrablic and Lana Ciolkosz shared a gift that brought them closer, as Beth received one of her sister’s kidneys.
The Chippewa County Jail announced that a new body scanner was proving to be useful at keeping drugs out of the hands of inmates.
Eau Claire police received training in crisis communications, part of an effort by the department to emphasize the need to de-escalate tense situations.
The COVID pandemic marked a year of widespread effects in the United States.
After a year that saw multiple moves, Eau Claire’s homeless shelter returned to the Sojourner House downtown.
Plans were unveiled for a major renovation of athletic facilities at Carson Park.
Footage of the northern lights shining above Lake Wissota drew national attention.
Rock Fest and Country Fest announced their plans for shows during the summer of 2021. Both returned to good crowds, as did many other entertainment options.
David Barnes experienced quite a case of déjà vu. He received his COVID vaccination at Eau Claire North High School, the same location at which he received his polio vaccination decades earlier.
Eau Claire ranked No. 5 in one listing of the nation’s most livable small cities, one of several rankings that saw the Chippewa Valley in a complimentary light.
A turkey caused quite a stir when it flew through a window at the UW-EC campus. Not generally known as high fliers, this one managed to hit the second story.
Highground Veterans Memorial Park announced a capital campaign to raise money for expansion.