062619_con_YMCA_Logo

EAU CLAIRE — The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley encouraged members of the community in a Wednesday news release to participate for free in the national Strong Challenge.

According to the news release, the YMCA is challenging participants to find their “Breakthrough-You” while growing stronger in spirit, body and mind. There will be 21 days of skill building, habit forming, and connecting to others through fitness challenges, mindfulness, podcasts, video messages, local events and an online community support group.