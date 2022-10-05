EAU CLAIRE — The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley encouraged members of the community in a Wednesday news release to participate for free in the national Strong Challenge.
According to the news release, the YMCA is challenging participants to find their “Breakthrough-You” while growing stronger in spirit, body and mind. There will be 21 days of skill building, habit forming, and connecting to others through fitness challenges, mindfulness, podcasts, video messages, local events and an online community support group.
Thousands of people in the Chippewa Valley have participated in The Strong Challenge since it began at YMCAs across the country in October 2020, the YMCA stated. The community group aims to share successes and motivate each other so no one is alone on their “Strong Journey.”
The 21-day challenge begins Oct. 17. Throughout the challenge, participants will receive motivational tips and tools to help set and reach goals, and access to a website where all challenges, podcasts and video messages can be found. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley will also communicate local events and opportunities to challengers via email every week.
“The Strong Challenge is an opportunity for the YMCA to reach beyond its walls and help motivate the entire Chippewa Valley to become stronger in mind, body and spirit,” Dixie Morales, association marketing director for the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, stated in the news release. “The YMCA has something for everyone and is for people of all fitness levels. This challenge can be done by the experienced exerciser or someone who is brand-new to making health and wellness a priority.”
Non-member challenge participants will receive six guests passes to use the YMCA, as well as unlimited access to YMCA360 — a virtual YMCA — during the challenge, the YMCA stated.
YMCA360 is an online platform that gives participants access to over 750 on-demand videos for the whole family from the convenience of their home. Videos include workouts, arts and crafts, and sports skill-building.
A photo ID will be required for redeeming guest passes, and non-member minors must be accompanied by an individual 16 years or older. Visit www.ymca-cv.org to see facility hours, age restrictions for certain activities and schedules.