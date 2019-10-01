The John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center and its tennis pro, Matt Boughton, received national recognition recently from the United States Tennis Association.
The 60,000-square-foot Eau Claire tennis center, which opened a year ago, was awarded a 2019 USTA Outstanding Facility Award. The award recognizes the center's exemplary facility and commitment toward the growth and development of tennis in the community.
“Tennis is thriving in the Chippewa Valley,” Boughton said in a news release. “This beautiful new tennis center allows current players to play more often while attracting new people to the sport."
The facility is under the direction and supervision of Boughton, who USTA presented with the Frank Voigt Pro of the Year Award for his leadership skills on and off the court.
Boughton has coached top junior players in USTA Northern Section, served as a national coach for the section and runs quality section junior tournaments in Eau Claire. He also serves on the USTA Northern board of directors.
Theresa Hillis, CEO of the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, noted in the release the importance to the community of the Menards' donation of the tennis center. The Menard family provided the money for constructing the building at a cost of just more than $10 million.
“John and Fay Menard’s substantial gift is an investment in our community that is more than a physical structure; it’s a place where people can help each other out, develop friendships and nurture a sense of belonging," Hillis said. "Thanks to their generosity, the new center will enhance the quality of life in the Chippewa Valley."