A fleet of trucks at the Eau Claire City Maintenance garage on Tuesday morning sits prepped for the projected major winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday. 

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

The Leader-Telegram anticipates delivery delays due the storm's effect on road conditions. Subscribers can always access our e-edition at leadertelegram.com/eedition.

EAU CLAIRE — A major winter storm poses a very real threat to lives and property over the next couple days, officials say, and they want people to take it seriously.

While Wisconsin sees strong winter storms on an annual basis, this one is historic. Forecasts call for snow totals that will easily contend for the highest multi-day systems in the record books. The falling snow will linger into Thursday, and very cold temperatures will follow its end.

