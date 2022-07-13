EAU CLAIRE — There’s a scholar in our midst.
Elizabeth Berger, a recent graduate of Eau Claire Memorial High School, was just announced as a recipient of a College-Sponsored National Merit Scholarship.
Berger, a Valedictorian of her graduating class, was named one of more than 16,000 semifinalists chosen on a state-representational basis in accordance with each state’s number of graduating seniors.
Of those, about 15,000 were picked as finalists. Approximately half of those 15,000 actually received scholarships through their colleges.
This year, 155 colleges and universities are sponsoring over 3,800 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 82 private and 73 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, the students chosen for the scholarships were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s seniors.
“I became a National Merit semifinalist based on my PSAT scores and then I filled out a finalist application,” Berger said. “A couple of months later I found out I was a finalist.”
She is joining more than 7,200 students across the U.S. in getting this scholarship. According to a National Merit Scholarship Corporation press release, the total amount of scholarship money given out is almost $28 million.
Berger is receiving $16,000 of that sum through UW-Madison; $4,000 every year over four years.
“It’s making it a lot easier for me to afford everything,” she said. “It’ll make it, so I don’t have to take out as many loans before I graduate.”
Berger plans to attend UW-Madison in the fall pursuing a double major in microbiology and statistics. She hopes to enter the medical field.
“I want to go into medical research,” Berger said.
About NMSC
NMSC, a not-for-profit corporation that operates without government assistance, was founded in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program.
The mission of NMSC is to “recognize and honor the academically talented students of the United States. NMSC accomplishes its mission by conducting nationwide academic scholarship programs,” according to its website.
The website states the corporation’s main goals are:
To promote a wider and deeper respect for learning in general and for exceptionally talented individuals in particular
To shine a spotlight on brilliant students and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence at all levels of education
To stimulate increased support from individuals and organizations that wish to sponsor scholarships for outstanding scholastic talent
Over the past 67 years, approximately 368,000 outstanding young individuals have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $1.3 billion.
The majority of awards offered each year are underwritten by approximately 400 independent corporate and college sponsors that support NMSC’s efforts to recognize scholastically talented youth and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence.
For more information on the program, go online to nationalmerit.org.